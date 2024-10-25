SHEFFIELD United manager Chris Wilder has opened up on an ‘incredibly tough two weeks’ for everyone connected with the football club – that will culminate with Unitedites coming together to commemorate the life of George Baldock in Saturday’s home game with Stoke City.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Blades take the field at Bramall Lane for the first time since the tragic passing of their former defender, who recently died at the 31.

On the pitch, United have also seen their unbeaten league record end following back-to-back losses at Leeds United and Middlesbrough end in the past week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wilder said: “I’ve got to say it’s been an incredibly tough two weeks for everyone at the football club, internally.

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder. Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images.

"I know there will be that feeling from the family point of view and true supporters of the football club that get behind the team when they win and lose.

"It’s been tough (also on the pitch). There’s been two tough away games that we have not managed to get results in against arguably two of the best teams, in my opinion, in the division.

"We’ve not been outclassed and smashed 5-0. The players have given everything.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s been a really tough two weeks, culminating in an incredibly emotional afternoon where, rightly so, we recognise and honour an incredibly committed footballer to this football club, our football club and a great personality, character and human being that we’ve all tragically lost.

"It’s a situation where we’ve got to get over and through it and hopefully get a result and performance from the players that we all want from the day.

"At the majority of places, there is empathy and sympathy. At a couple of places – one springs to mind in particular – there isn’t. That’s how it is. There’s been a great outpouring of sympathy, warmth, love and recognition of what George was about.