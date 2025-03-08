Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder on when to expect 'risks' amid tense Championship top-two battle with Leeds United and Burnley
Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder is well aware of that. Just don’t expect the risks to come right now.
Wilder’s second-placed side welcome Preston today - in a Roses encounter which sees former Leeds United and Barnsley chief Paul Heckingbottom make his first return to Bramall Lane following his exit in December 2023.
The game is the start of a run of three games in eight days for the Blades, who host play-off aspirants Bristol City ahead of a Steel City derby at Sheffield Wednesday a week tomorrow.
Given the intense schedule, Wilder is conscious of monitoring the minutes of several players, while Harry Clarke, Tom Davies and possibly Alfie Gilchrist are not expected to be back in contention until the home game with Coventry on March 28.
Others are managing issues including £10m January recruit Tom Cannon and midfield talisman Gus Hamer.
Wilder is minded to err on the side of caution regarding players’ fitness at the minute. Amid the intense fight for promotion with Leeds, Burnley and Sunderland, that could change.
Wilder, without Rhys Norrington-Davies (groin) for at least three games, said: "There’s times when we are going to take risks because the risk is worth it. If we are going into the last two or three games of the season and understand that’s a risk worth taking, then no doubt we will have a go at that.
"But we have to be really smart now in our approach. We have got a three-game week coming up and all different types of challenges.
"Femi (Seriki) is playing catch-up with his minutes and there’s a couple we have to be careful of as well. We have to be careful with Tom Cannon and Gus, so we don’t overload them and make sensible decisions and manage their minutes.”
Wilder has confirmed that talks over a new contract for key defender Anel Ahmedhodzic are ‘on the agenda’.
The Bosnian is contracted until the summer of 2026 and has less than 18 months left on his deal.
The Blades boss has also revealed details of a contractual clause which guarantees Jack Robinson a fresh deal after 25 league games in 2024-25, while there are ongoing discussions with Rhian Brewster, whose contract is up this summer.