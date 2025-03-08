Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder on when to expect 'risks' amid tense Championship top-two battle with Leeds United and Burnley

AMID a tight and tense race for automatic promotion to the Premier League, taking a successful risk or two during a climactic run-in could go a long way towards who finishes in the top two.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder is well aware of that. Just don’t expect the risks to come right now.

Wilder’s second-placed side welcome Preston today - in a Roses encounter which sees former Leeds United and Barnsley chief Paul Heckingbottom make his first return to Bramall Lane following his exit in December 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The game is the start of a run of three games in eight days for the Blades, who host play-off aspirants Bristol City ahead of a Steel City derby at Sheffield Wednesday a week tomorrow.

Sheffield United attacking midfielder Gus Hamer.

Given the intense schedule, Wilder is conscious of monitoring the minutes of several players, while Harry Clarke, Tom Davies and possibly Alfie Gilchrist are not expected to be back in contention until the home game with Coventry on March 28.

Others are managing issues including £10m January recruit Tom Cannon and midfield talisman Gus Hamer.

Wilder is minded to err on the side of caution regarding players’ fitness at the minute. Amid the intense fight for promotion with Leeds, Burnley and Sunderland, that could change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wilder, without Rhys Norrington-Davies (groin) for at least three games, said: "There’s times when we are going to take risks because the risk is worth it. If we are going into the last two or three games of the season and understand that’s a risk worth taking, then no doubt we will have a go at that.

Tom Cannon of Sheffield United with Rav van den Berg of Middlesbrough during the Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Picture: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

"But we have to be really smart now in our approach. We have got a three-game week coming up and all different types of challenges.

"Femi (Seriki) is playing catch-up with his minutes and there’s a couple we have to be careful of as well. We have to be careful with Tom Cannon and Gus, so we don’t overload them and make sensible decisions and manage their minutes.”

Wilder has confirmed that talks over a new contract for key defender Anel Ahmedhodzic are ‘on the agenda’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Bosnian is contracted until the summer of 2026 and has less than 18 months left on his deal.