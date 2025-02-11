Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder provides update regarding former Liverpool and Chelsea striker

SHEFFIELD United manager Chris Wilder says that he would love Rhian Brewster to stay at the club beyond this season - after revealing that talks regarding a new deal with the ex-Liverpool striker are under way.

Brewster joined in a big-money move in October 2020 from the Merseysiders, but some awful injury fortune, allied to form issues, have hampered the former England under-21 player during his time in South Yorkshire.

Brewster’s form has improved this term, with the Londoner having provided some important contributions in the Blades’ push for promotion thus far.

The forward joined for a fee which could have been worth up to £23.5m, a then close record. But a chunk of the money was dependent on the player hitting certain criteria, with United have not paid out that full amount, in the event.

Rhian Brewster of Sheffield United tussles with Kaide Gordon of Portsmouth during the Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane. Picture: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Brewster’s deal is up in the summer.

Wilder, whose promotion-chasing side host former club Middlesbrough on Wednesday, said: "We're in discussions with Rhian and his representatives. I'd love him to stay. I'm a big fan. I don't go along with what people say. The boy didn't want to get injured.

"Sheffield United have not seen the best of Rhian, through situations that have not been his doing for the majority of the time.

"He understands there's pressure on him, that comes with a big price tag, although it wasn't as big as everyone once said it was. It was nowhere near £23m, but he came with big expectations, but he's still got to prove he is still the player he was then.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder during the Sky Bet Championship match against Portsmouth at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.