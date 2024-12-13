Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder provides updates on key duo ahead of Plymouth Argyle and his reaction to Championship award

SHEFFIELD UNITED manager Chris Wilder has confirmed that Tyreece Campbell will miss Saturday’s home game with struggling Plymouth Argyle, but has stressed that the issue is ‘not that serious’.

The in-form ex-Stoke City striker, who has netted six goals in his last eight matches, is out with a niggling hamstring/back issue, which has been affecting him recently.

He came off in last weekend’s draw at West Brom and missed the midweek trip to Millwall, which saw United secure a 1-0 win to move back to the summit of the Championship.

Defender Anel Ahmedhodzic also missed the game and he is being assessed ahead of the game with Argyle at Bramall Lane.

Tyrese Campbell of Sheffield United with Chris Mepham of Sunderland during the Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane. Picture: Andrew Yates / Sportimage.

On Campbell, Wilder said: "It’s not that serious. But yet again with the likes of him and Anel, Anel was really unfortunate at the last minute of training, he rolled his ankle and these things happen.

"We know where we are with that, waiting for the swelling to go down and assess it as well.

"But yet again, the partnership of (Harry) Souttar and the skipper (Jack Robinson) was great at a tough place to go.

"Alfie’s (Gilchrist’s) contribution at West Brom too in the back four (was great), Femi (Seriki), Robbo, Alfie and Harrison Burrows, who is in great nick as well and huge competition breathing down his neck in Sam McCallum and Rhys Norrington-Davies.

"He (Burrows) is producing really good performances.”

Meanwhile, Wilder has shared the credit for his Championship manager of the month accolade in November with his players and staff following an outstanding return of 16 points from a possible 18.

Wilder, who also scooped the award in September, added: "It is always a collective. The work behind the scenes from the staff and analysis point of view, medically and sport science point of view.

"We have got a fantastic group, a really connected group of staff who work tremendously hard together and all have got a part to play. It always comes out as manager of the month, but really it’s team of the month and the results justify that decision and award given to us all.