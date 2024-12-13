Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder provides updates on key duo ahead of Plymouth Argyle and his reaction to Championship award
The in-form ex-Stoke City striker, who has netted six goals in his last eight matches, is out with a niggling hamstring/back issue, which has been affecting him recently.
He came off in last weekend’s draw at West Brom and missed the midweek trip to Millwall, which saw United secure a 1-0 win to move back to the summit of the Championship.
Defender Anel Ahmedhodzic also missed the game and he is being assessed ahead of the game with Argyle at Bramall Lane.
On Campbell, Wilder said: "It’s not that serious. But yet again with the likes of him and Anel, Anel was really unfortunate at the last minute of training, he rolled his ankle and these things happen.
"We know where we are with that, waiting for the swelling to go down and assess it as well.
"But yet again, the partnership of (Harry) Souttar and the skipper (Jack Robinson) was great at a tough place to go.
"Alfie’s (Gilchrist’s) contribution at West Brom too in the back four (was great), Femi (Seriki), Robbo, Alfie and Harrison Burrows, who is in great nick as well and huge competition breathing down his neck in Sam McCallum and Rhys Norrington-Davies.
"He (Burrows) is producing really good performances.”
Meanwhile, Wilder has shared the credit for his Championship manager of the month accolade in November with his players and staff following an outstanding return of 16 points from a possible 18.
Wilder, who also scooped the award in September, added: "It is always a collective. The work behind the scenes from the staff and analysis point of view, medically and sport science point of view.
"We have got a fantastic group, a really connected group of staff who work tremendously hard together and all have got a part to play. It always comes out as manager of the month, but really it’s team of the month and the results justify that decision and award given to us all.
"We will accept it as we won a lot of games in that month and drew one. I am delighted for everybody, but there’s a bigger reward at the end of the season and it’s what we are all working towards."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.