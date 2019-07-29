Sheffield United make new record bid in attempt to land Swansea City striker Oli McBurnie

SHEFFIELD UNITED have lodged an improved bid for Oli McBurnie in an attempt to break the deadlock in their quest to land the Swansea City striker, The Yorkshire Post understands.

The Leeds-born forward is wanted by Chris Wilder as the countdown continues towards the Blades' return to the Premier League.

United had a £15m bid rejected by the Welsh club earlier this month and the new offer, including add-ons, means the south Yorkshire outfit could pay in the region of £20m. This would break the club's record transfer for a fourth time since promotion was sealed last May.

Swansea are believed to find the new bid tempting, not least because the club has had financial issues since being relegated from the Premier League in 2018.

If the Blades can break the deadlock and sign the Scotland international, Bradford City will be in line for a substantial seven-figure windfall.

The Bantams sold McBurnie to the Swans for an initial £250,000 that has since more or less doubled thanks to clauses included in the 2015 deal.

Crucially, though, City retain a 15 per cent sell-on clause covering any profit made by the Welsh club when the 23-year-old is sold.

Swansea host Hull City this weekend as the Championship season gets under way.

Asked about McBurnie over the weekend, manager Steve Cooper said: “You don't want to lose any good players. Anything is possible, but until such time as I hear differently we'll be preparing with Oli for Hull.

"He is a really good player and just as good a person. As far I am concerned it's business as usual and we keep working with him."