Sheffield United player ratings: Defender the star in controlled first-leg performance
The Blades took advantage of a red card for Bristol City’s Rob Dickie to claim a 3-0 win which puts them firmly in the driving seat for Monday’s second leg at Bramall Lane.
Michael Cooper – had a quiet night 6
Hamza Choudhury – put in a good performance at right-back 7
Anel Ahmedhodzic – the central defender showed his quality 7
Jack Robinson – solid, he made way for Rob Holding late on 6
Harrison Burrows – very calm for the penalty and made the second 8
Rhian Brewster – could have made more it with the Blades able to play him in on the right quite a bit 6
Vinicius Souza – solid midfield performance capped by setting up the third 6
Sydie Peck – got into could positions but his shooting was poor 6
Gustavo Hamer – made good use of the space playing against 10 men allowed him 7
Kieffer Moore – was a good target as the Blades were unafraid to go direct 6
Tyrese Campbell – got in behind the Bristol City back line well and had a goal harshly chalked off 7
Substitutes:
Andre Brooks (for Burrows 67) – cool finish at the back post 6
Callum O'Hare (for Campbell, 67) – clever for the second goal, then scored the third 7
Tom Davies (for Peck, 67) – brought good control to the midfield 5
Rob Holding (for Robinson, 81) – N/A
Sam McCallum (for Hamer, 85) – N/A
Not used: Gilchrist, Shackleton, A Davies, Cannon.