Sheffield United player ratings: Defender the star in controlled first-leg performance

Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner

Chief Football Writer

Published 8th May 2025, 22:24 BST
Sheffield United built an impressive first-leg lead with a controlled win at Ashton Gate.

The Blades took advantage of a red card for Bristol City’s Rob Dickie to claim a 3-0 win which puts them firmly in the driving seat for Monday’s second leg at Bramall Lane.

Michael Cooper – had a quiet night 6

Hamza Choudhury – put in a good performance at right-back 7

Anel Ahmedhodzic – the central defender showed his quality 7

Jack Robinson – solid, he made way for Rob Holding late on 6

Harrison Burrows – very calm for the penalty and made the second 8

Rhian Brewster – could have made more it with the Blades able to play him in on the right quite a bit 6

UNITED: Sheffield United players huddle before the game (Image:: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire)
UNITED: Sheffield United players huddle before the game (Image:: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire)

Vinicius Souza – solid midfield performance capped by setting up the third 6

Sydie Peck – got into could positions but his shooting was poor 6

Gustavo Hamer – made good use of the space playing against 10 men allowed him 7

Kieffer Moore – was a good target as the Blades were unafraid to go direct 6

GOAL AND AN ASSIST: Sheffield United's Harrison Burrows (left) (Image:: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire)
GOAL AND AN ASSIST: Sheffield United's Harrison Burrows (left) (Image:: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire)

Tyrese Campbell – got in behind the Bristol City back line well and had a goal harshly chalked off 7

Substitutes:

Andre Brooks (for Burrows 67) – cool finish at the back post 6

Callum O'Hare (for Campbell, 67) – clever for the second goal, then scored the third 7

Tom Davies (for Peck, 67) – brought good control to the midfield 5

Rob Holding (for Robinson, 81) – N/A

Sam McCallum (for Hamer, 85) – N/A

Not used: Gilchrist, Shackleton, A Davies, Cannon.

