Sheffield United player ratings led by 'all-energy' midfielder
The Blades were outstanding and worthy of an even bigger win on a night full of top performanes.
Michael Cooper – his weaknesses for Jack Rudoni's goal was the only real blot on his team's night 5
Femi Seriki – his power and enthusiasm shone through with the assist for Tyrese Campbell 7
Anel Ahmedhodzic – for all Coventry City's possession, he had little to do 6
Jack Robinson – likewise 6
Harrison Burrows – lovely ball down the line to Campbell early on set the tone 7
Hamza Choudhury – an all-energy display from a player who was making his international debut in India less than 72 hours earlier 9
Sydie Peck – got more involved as the game went on 8
Ben Brereton Diaz – involved in so many Blades attacks, he laid the ball on Rhian Brewster's goal 7
Rhian Brewster – missed a couple of early chances but a second goal in as many matches should keep his confidence snowballing 7
Gustavo Hamer – a wonderful free-kick goal to open the scoring 8
Tyrese Campbell – swept a wonderful finish in to reach double figures for the season 7
Substitutes:
Tom Cannon (for Campbell, 69) – had numerous chances to get his much-needed first goal but they all hit defenders 5
Callum O'Hare (for Brewster, 69) – another unable to get on the scoresheet through no lack of effort 6
Andre Brooks (for Brereton Diaz, 83) – N/A
Alfie Gilchrist (for Seriki, 88) – N/A
Sam McCallum (for Choudhury, 88) – N/A
Not used: Holding, Moore, Rak-Sakyi, A Davies.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.