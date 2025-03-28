Sheffield United player ratings led by 'all-energy' midfielder

Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner

Chief Football Writer

Published 28th Mar 2025, 22:35 BST
Sheffield United kicked off the final chapter of the Championship title race with a statement 3-1 win over Coventry City.

The Blades were outstanding and worthy of an even bigger win on a night full of top performanes.

Michael Cooper – his weaknesses for Jack Rudoni's goal was the only real blot on his team's night 5

Femi Seriki – his power and enthusiasm shone through with the assist for Tyrese Campbell 7

ALL-ENERGY: Hamza Choudhury of Sheffield United (Image: George Wood/Getty Images)ALL-ENERGY: Hamza Choudhury of Sheffield United (Image: George Wood/Getty Images)
Anel Ahmedhodzic – for all Coventry City's possession, he had little to do 6

Jack Robinson – likewise 6

Harrison Burrows – lovely ball down the line to Campbell early on set the tone 7

Hamza Choudhury – an all-energy display from a player who was making his international debut in India less than 72 hours earlier 9

HUMBLE: Gustavo Hamer's downplayed celebration after scoring against his old club (Image: George Wood/Getty Images)HUMBLE: Gustavo Hamer's downplayed celebration after scoring against his old club (Image: George Wood/Getty Images)
Sydie Peck – got more involved as the game went on 8

Ben Brereton Diaz – involved in so many Blades attacks, he laid the ball on Rhian Brewster's goal 7

Rhian Brewster – missed a couple of early chances but a second goal in as many matches should keep his confidence snowballing 7

Gustavo Hamer – a wonderful free-kick goal to open the scoring 8

Tyrese Campbell – swept a wonderful finish in to reach double figures for the season 7

Substitutes:

Tom Cannon (for Campbell, 69) – had numerous chances to get his much-needed first goal but they all hit defenders 5

Callum O'Hare (for Brewster, 69) – another unable to get on the scoresheet through no lack of effort 6

Andre Brooks (for Brereton Diaz, 83) – N/A

Alfie Gilchrist (for Seriki, 88) – N/A

Sam McCallum (for Choudhury, 88) – N/A

Not used: Holding, Moore, Rak-Sakyi, A Davies.

