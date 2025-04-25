Sheffield United player ratings: Sixes and sevens as Blades get back to winning ways
The Blades were not at their sharpest, which was hardly surprising in what was a dead rubber for them, but got the job done.
Michael Cooper – a good save with his left foot but might have expected a tougher night 7
Femi Seriki – put in a ball Kieffer Moore should have converted in an energetic display 6
Rob Holding – a solid 90 minutes for the centre-back 7
Jack Robinson – some good interceptions in the first half 7
Sam McCallum – got on the scoresheet but the ball that helped win the corner was his real highlight 7
Rhian Brewster – took a hefty whack and was trod on but played on 6
Hamza Choudhury – gave the ball away a couple of times and ended up at right-back 6
Vinicius Souza – sloppy in some of his passing but rattled into tackles 6
Callum O'Hare – buzzed about a lot 6
Tyrese Campbell – not at full sharpness and booked for diving 6
Kieffer Moore – held the ball up well but could not find the finish 7
Substitutes:
Tom Cannon (for Campbell, 66) – surprising he was not given the chance to build on his Turf Moor goal from the start 5
Harrison Burrows (for McCallum, 66) – did a job at left-back 5
Sydie Peck (for Seriki, 66) – his burst down the right to create the second goal reflected well on him 6
Andre Brooks (for Brewster, 85) – cool finish 49 seconds after coming on 6
Anel Ahmedhodzic (for O'Hare, 90) – N/A
Not used: Gilchrist, A Davies, Caceres, One.
