Sheffield United player ratings: Sixes and sevens as Blades get back to winning ways

Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner

Chief Football Writer

Published 25th Apr 2025, 22:23 BST
Sheffield United moved on from their automatic promotion disappointment with a 2-0 win over Stoke City.

The Blades were not at their sharpest, which was hardly surprising in what was a dead rubber for them, but got the job done.

Michael Cooper – a good save with his left foot but might have expected a tougher night 7

Femi Seriki – put in a ball Kieffer Moore should have converted in an energetic display 6

Rob Holding – a solid 90 minutes for the centre-back 7

Jack Robinson – some good interceptions in the first half 7

Sam McCallum – got on the scoresheet but the ball that helped win the corner was his real highlight 7

Rhian Brewster – took a hefty whack and was trod on but played on 6

GOAL: Sam McCallum of Sheffield United (right) (Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)GOAL: Sam McCallum of Sheffield United (right) (Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)
Hamza Choudhury – gave the ball away a couple of times and ended up at right-back 6

Vinicius Souza – sloppy in some of his passing but rattled into tackles 6

Callum O'Hare – buzzed about a lot 6

Tyrese Campbell – not at full sharpness and booked for diving 6

INSTANT IMPACT: Andre Brooks (Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)INSTANT IMPACT: Andre Brooks (Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)
Kieffer Moore – held the ball up well but could not find the finish 7

Substitutes:

Tom Cannon (for Campbell, 66) – surprising he was not given the chance to build on his Turf Moor goal from the start 5

Harrison Burrows (for McCallum, 66) – did a job at left-back 5

Sydie Peck (for Seriki, 66) – his burst down the right to create the second goal reflected well on him 6

Andre Brooks (for Brewster, 85) – cool finish 49 seconds after coming on 6

Anel Ahmedhodzic (for O'Hare, 90) – N/A

Not used: Gilchrist, A Davies, Caceres, One.

