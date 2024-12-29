Sheffield United ratings as returning player takes the plaudits
The Blades were far from their best but got the job done.
Michael Cooper – made a few saves but laid on a sitter for Tom Fellows with one of them; luckily he missed 6
Alfie Gilchrist – no lack of effort 6
Anel Ahmedhodzic – played a lovely pass to release Brooks at one point, as well as a run which brought back memories of his last Championship season 6
Jack Robinson – his long throw-ins caused a threat 6
Harrison Burrows – did his job 6
Tom Davies – his passing was wayward and he was unable to exert any midfield control but a lot has been asked of him on his return from injury 5
Sydie Peck – another who struggled, but he had been under the weather with illness 5
Andre Brooks – really good performance of energy and quality on his return to the side 8
Callum O'Hare – the other bright spark for the Blades, all action and invention 7
Gustavo Hamer – had an off-day but ended it doing a job in central midfield 6
Kieffer Moore – struggled to make things happen and looped a header onto the roof of the net 5
Substitutes:
Rhian Brewster (for Peck, 73) – a big miss late on 4
Sam McCallum (for Brooks, 90) – N/A
Not used: A Davies, Baptiste, Norrington-Davies, Marsh, One, Blacker, Colechin.
