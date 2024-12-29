Sheffield United ratings as returning player takes the plaudits

Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner

Chief Football Writer

Published 29th Dec 2024, 16:28 GMT
Sheffield United gritted their teeth and got the job done with a 1-1 draw with West Bromwich Albion.

The Blades were far from their best but got the job done.

Michael Cooper – made a few saves but laid on a sitter for Tom Fellows with one of them; luckily he missed 6

Alfie Gilchrist – no lack of effort 6

Anel Ahmedhodzic – played a lovely pass to release Brooks at one point, as well as a run which brought back memories of his last Championship season 6

Jack Robinson – his long throw-ins caused a threat 6

Harrison Burrows – did his job 6

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tom Davies – his passing was wayward and he was unable to exert any midfield control but a lot has been asked of him on his return from injury 5

ENERGY AND QUALITY: Andre Brooks (right)ENERGY AND QUALITY: Andre Brooks (right)
ENERGY AND QUALITY: Andre Brooks (right)

Sydie Peck – another who struggled, but he had been under the weather with illness 5

Andre Brooks – really good performance of energy and quality on his return to the side 8

Callum O'Hare – the other bright spark for the Blades, all action and invention 7

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Gustavo Hamer – had an off-day but ended it doing a job in central midfield 6

Kieffer Moore – struggled to make things happen and looped a header onto the roof of the net 5

Substitutes:

Rhian Brewster (for Peck, 73) – a big miss late on 4

Sam McCallum (for Brooks, 90) – N/A

Not used: A Davies, Baptiste, Norrington-Davies, Marsh, One, Blacker, Colechin.

Related topics:BladesJack RobinsonTom Fellows

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice