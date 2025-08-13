Sheffield United set to hand out first AI debut as Ruben Selles makes transfer demand

Fans are set for their first proper glimpse of Sheffield United's artificial intelligence-led recruitment strategy in action when Ehije Ukaki makes his competitive debut.

The Nigerian winger's signing was the breaking point behind Chris Wilder’s sacking as manager in June.

So the 20-year-old is emblematic of how owners COH Sports are trying to develop the club, along with Jefferson Caceres, Mihail Polendakov and Christian Nwachukwu.

With Peruvian Caceres expected to be sacrificed to make space for another more first-team-ready player to join under the Elite Significant Contribution for those who do not meet work permit requirements, Nwachukwu injured in pre-season and Polendakov getting up to speed with the under-21s, Ukaki will be the first to make his competitive debut.

The Blades are at Birmingham City in Wednesday’s League Cup first round tie.

Having worked in Spain, Greece, Russia, Azerbaijan, Norway, Denmark and England in coaching and analytical roles, multi-lingual Spaniard Selles has at least some idea of the challenges facing the quartet.

"We are creating that space for them to grow," he stressed.

"We can't develop everyone at the same time because (team) performance will suffer. I will not put the stress on them to be key players for us in the first team right now."

CHANGES: Sheffield United manager Ruben Selles (mage: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Selles’ job is to make the adaptation for each easier.

"The first thing is the language, being able to communicate,” he says. “That's a big factor.

"I have been in dressing rooms where there was different languages talked. Here the vast majority of the boys are English and speak English.

"We need to create a platform for those boys to be calm off the pitch to be able to perform on the pitch.

DEBUT: Senegalese midfielder Djibril Soumare (left) (Image: CARLOS COSTA / AFP) (Photo by CARLOS COSTA/AFP via Getty Images)

"The second thing is how do we give them training exposure, (to) the Championship tempo? If they don't have Championship matches, they can play with the under-21s.

"But the main thing is the language and culture off the pitch and differences with their country, or the country they have been playing in

"You need to provide what they need off the pitch, like a house. I know that looks very simple but it's a reality – being sure they have a place to live, that they have food everyday, making sure they can find their basic needs every time.

"If they are under 18 and don't have family (with them), putting them with a family. Then they can focus on training and getting better."

And on the field, overseas players always talk about the culture shock of the helter-skelter Championship.

"The Championship tempo would arguably be in the top 10 in the world," argued Selles. "Especially with the regulations last season to have more playing time.

"You need to be able to train at that tempo every single day. We try to train harder than we play."

Project signings are all well and good, but Selles needs reinforcements for the here and now, as his selection will no doubt emphasise.

"The fact we only have two (full) days to recover before we play again just makes things a little more difficult so I will make some changes," said Selles, with midfielder Djibril Soumare set to make his debut too.

"I would be very disappointed if someone goes out before someone comes in," said Selles. "We cannot allow that to happen.

"Jack will have teams who want him because he's a very experienced player in the category (division).

"I would like to tell you as soon as they are under contract, you are playing for us but that's not how human beings work.

"It's always a conversation with anyone that has other proposals, or think they have a future away from us.