Sheffield United target has made his summer transfer – this is why no one can say where yet
MacAnthony gave an insight into the way modern transfers work by revealing the left-back joined a new club on Wednesday, but that everyone is waiting for the green light to announce who it is.
The Blades have been interested in signing last season's League One player of the year all summer, but with a takeover still awaiting Football League approval and few transfer fees received for the many players to leave, they had been unable to push it through.
Last weekend’s departure of Jayden Bogle to Leeds United was expected to hasten the arrival of Burrows, a defender whose goalscoring and making caught the eye at London Road last season. After it, MacAnthony said his club had accepted “a couple” of bids for the 22-year-old from five submitted by Championship clubs.
Blades left-back Max Lowe joined Sheffield Wednesday on a free transfer this summer and Rhys Norrington-Davies has suffered badly with injury problems since November 2022.
On Burrows' future, MacAnthony explained: "Just for clarity: We accepted formal bid Sunday, Player passed medical Wednesday, signed long term deal, we signed our forms and now down to buying club to submit/announce formally. Thats the process and how it works. Cheers".
Leeds United were linked with Burrows earlier in the week when a throw-away comment by MacAnthony was misinterpreted.
The Blades will receive a development fee after academy product Daniel Jebbison ran down his contract to join Bournemouth. Kieffer Moore moved in the opposite direction for around £5m.
Cameron Archer returned to Aston Villa in a deal which saw no money change hands, but no further instalments due from last summer's move in the opposite direction. In effect, he spent last season as a "loan-plus" signing.
The remainder of the business at Bramall Lane has not involved transfer fees in or out, with Callum O'Hare, Jamie Shackleton and Sam McCallum added to the squad.
The transfer window closes on August 30, and manager Chris Wilder has made it plain he needs more signings after the departure of 12 senior players to date.
