Sheffield United team news: Captain's return a 'major boost' despite strong form without him

Sheffield United will be boosted by the presence of their captain, Jack Robinson, in Saturday's squad to host Luton Town.

Even with bodies wearying at the end of a three-game week, manager Chris Wilder was up front about the fact his centre-back will not start against the Hatters after seven weeks out with a groin injury, but even if he does not make it onto the field, just having him around should lift the Bramall Lane club.

“He’s back in the group so he’ll be in the squad,” confirmed Wilder. “It’s great to have him back from a mentality and experience point of view.

"We’ve talked about the average age of the squad coming down, the youthfulness and inexperience of the team. So to have Jack around the building and with the chance to step on the pitch if needed is great.

“I’m not playing games – is he going to start? No, but he'll be available and just having his voice and presence around will be a major boost.”

Robinson was Sheffield United's best performer in a dismal Premier League season and took the armband in March. England Under-21 midfielder Oliver Arblaster is his vice-captain, but is out injured himself at the moment, so Vinicius Souza has taken on the leadership role.

Liverpool product Robinson will not find it easy to get back into the side, however. Australian international Harry Souttar has flourished in Robinson's absence and formed a formidable central defensive partnership with Anel Ahmedhodzic.

The Blades have not conceded a goal in five matches, form that has established them in the Championship's play-off places.

BACK: Jack Robinson (right) is set to be on the Sheffield United bench at home to Luton Town

Souttar is due to play World Cup qualifiers in Australia and Japan on Thursday and Sunday.

The other experienced figure Wilder is looking to bring something to the group, Tom Davies, has made important progress recently, though it will be November at the earliest before the former Everton player plays Championship football for the first time.

"Tom Davies is training back now full-time, undergoing a mini-pre-season as such so four, five, six weeks away from being able to be selected to play for the first team,” said his manager.

Both Saturday's teams were relegated from the Premier League last season but so far the Blades have coped with the transition rather better than Luton, who have won only two of eight league matches.

INTERNATIONAL DUTY: Harry Souttar (right) heads off to represent Australia after the game against Luton Town

"I'm not looking at anything apart than the Luton we all know from last season and their efforts in the Premier League," insisted Wilder.

"The times I've come up against Luton whether it's been at Sheffield United or the other clubs I've been at it's a stern test and the crowd will be really important.

"We have a day minus what Luton have on us (to prepare) so there's going to be a lot of tired bodies and the energy from the supporters is absolutely essential for us to get the result we're all after.

"We've had a fabulous start, there's no different way of looking at it.

"You saw the energy the Portsmouth supporters gave their players last Saturday. They made it extremely difficult for us vocally and as an environment.

"We have to start more on the front foot, more like we were in the second half of the game against Swansea (on Wednesday), which hopefully we will. We're expecting the best Luton and if we play our best game it's going to be a really entertaining game that could go either way.

"We're going to need to bring our A game to the table and we'll expect Luton to do that themselves."

The Blades are the only unbeaten team in the Championship, and would have gone into the weekend programme level on points at the top but for a deduction for failing to pay other clubs on time in their last season at this level.

“We're eight games in, " said WIlder. "It's been a fabulous start for us.