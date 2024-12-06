Sheffield United team news: Update on injured strikers ahead of away double-header

Rhian Brewster will be back from injury for Sheffield United at West Bromwich Albion on Sunday, and fellow striker Kieffer Moore will be too.

Brewster has been out since the 2-0 win at Blackburn Rovers in early November with a thigh problem. Moore picked up a calf strain days later at Bristol City.

Manager Chris Wilder has said Brewster will definitely be in the squad at The Hawthorns, with Moore touch and go. At worst, Wilder is confident the Welshman will be able to feature at Millwall the following Wednesday.

"Rhian will be involved on Sunday, which I’m delighted about," said Wilder. "Kieffer we're waiting on but he'll definitely be involved on Wednesday night. So that decision’s yet to be made.

"But with me talking about Kieffer being definitely involved on Wednesday night, he has a chance of being involved on Sunday."

Otherwise his squad has no fresh injuries, with the manager happy they are in a good place mentally as well as physically.

"Everyone else is absolutely spot on," he said. "The attitude of the team especially the last 20, 25 minutes (against Sunderland), the physical output they put into the game was amazing.

"We were down to 10 men the previous Saturday for over an hour, and then we had the game on Tuesday night.

FIT AGAIN: Sheffield United striker Rhian Brewster

"Sunderland had that too, I get that, but I thought we look really strong and the mentality of the team was to go for a winner.

"Other people up the road may have seen it differently but I thought they were a really good side, they impressed me on the night. I was not so impressed with how we turned the ball over to them but I was impressed by our attitude to really go after the win, don’t be afraid of losing and they weren't and the effort they put in was rewarded with what I think was a deserved win in a tight game."

Centre-backs Anel Ahmedhodzic and Harry Souttar complete suspensions on Saturday.

Wilder refused to add to his recent comments about the need for "clarity" over a potential takeover of the club, despite developments in the previous 24 hours.