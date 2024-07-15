Sheffield United transfer news: Attacking midfielder joins from Championship rivals

Sheffield United have signed Callum O'Hare from Coventry City.

The attacking midfielder joins on a free transfer after running down his contract with the Sky Blues.

O'Hare joined hours after striker Kieffer Moore joined from Bournemouth, doubling the number of incomings at Bramall Lane this summer after the arrivals of Jamie Shackleton and Sam McCullum.

With the Blades still waiting for a potential American takeover to be approved, Moore is the only player for whom a fee has been paid, believed to be one which could rise to £5m.

At the end of last season, and before the potential takeover loomed into view, manager Chris Wilder had spoken about most of his signings being "small fees, frees and loans".

England Under-20 international O'Hare, now 26, formed a formidable midfield partnership with Gustavo Hamer before the latter joined the Blades 13 months ago.

O'Hare had been linked with a move to the Premier League – and spoke after signing about interest from "other leagues" – and Wilder clearly sees his day's work as something of a coup.

"Like Kieffer, Callum is another player who has been on our radar for some time," he told the club's official website.

"I don't think there is a club in the Championship, and certainly some teams in the Premier League, who wouldn't relish the opportunity to work with Callum - quite simply he is a talented individual and we are thrilled he wanted to take the next stage of his career with us.

"Our punters will know a lot about Callum, he has performed well against us for Coventry in the past and I know they will have seen attributes which fit with what they expect a Sheffield United player to be like.

"I've spoken at length about the type of players we want here going forward and about getting the culture right. Callum ticks boxes with what we are looking for and we, as a staff, can't wait to get working with him."

The Aston Villa product, who joined Coventry in 2019 - initially on loan - said: "I just thought that this was the right step in my career so I can't wait to go out there now and play."