Sheffield United transfer news: Captain the casualty of defensive overhaul
Robinson started the campaign as club captain but after the arrival of six new players in his position – four in the final week of the transfer window – he has left for Championship rivals Birmingham City on a permanent basis.
The departure was confirmed at 10.15pm – more than three hours after this summer's transfer window officially closed.
The 32-year-old product of Liverpool's academy joined the Blades from Nottingham Forest in January 2020, initially as back-up to Jack O'Connell.
But shortly after the Covid-19 lockdown O'Connell suffered what would prove to be a career-threatening injury, and Robinson flourished in his place.
The Merseysider made 162 appearances for the Blades, the most the former Huddersfield Town loanee has played for any of the seven clubs he represented.
His long throw came to be an important weapon, and he chipped in with seven goals. In the disastrous 2023-24 Premier League campaign, he was one of the few players to emerge with any credit.
But a change of manager has quickly seen him frozen out, despite Ruben Selles initially retaining him as captain.
Selles cited Rhys Norringthon-Davies' superior match fitness as why the Wales international started ahead of Robinson in his first league game in charge, a 4-1 defeat to Bristol City. Nottington-Davies had such a bad game it was his last for the club before being loaned out.
But still Robinson struggled to make an impact, left out of the squad completely for Saturday's Championship game at Middlesbrough.
Initially Tyler Bindon was the only defender added to the squad, with Ben Godfrey following shortly after the sale of Robinson's central defensive partner Anel Ahmedhodzic. But Japhet Tanganga, Nils Zatterstrom, Mark McGuinness and Ben Mee all followed in the last days of the transfer window, a clear sign to Robinson that it was time to move on.