There might be a crisis of confidence around Sheffield United at the moment, but manager Chris Wilder is determined it will not panic him into jettisoning his young players or ripping up the formula that has put his team into a three-way Championship title race.

The understandable jitters have started because the Blades have begun lagging recently, three consecutive defeats dropping them five points off the pace with 12 to play for ahead of Friday's 5.30pm kick-off against Cardiff City.

In testing times, there is an argument to turn to more experienced players like Rob Holding, Kieffer Moore and Harry Clarke, promoted with Ipswich Town last year. But an important theme of Wilder's second spell as manager has been developing young players so he is reluctant to turn his back on them in the quest for Premier League football.

"We're trying to develop players as well so they have to go through the process if they want to be at the top," argued Wilder. "We want to go into the Premier League.

"These boys I've brought here want to achieve success and be at the top of the Championship. There's no guarantees.

"When I signed Harrison (Burrows), (MIchael) Cooper, (loanee Jesurun) Rak-Sakyi and Callum O'Hare, when Femi (Seriki) and Sydie (Peck) came through, there wasn't a guarantee of Premier League football.

"Did we want to push towards the top of the division? Yeah. Was it a little bit of a transitional season? Yeah, in some ways because of the amount of players we let go at the end of the (previous) season and the amount of players we brought in, but we still wanted it to be a winning season. For the majority of the time it has been.

"They've got to come through this process and the team as a group has got to.

"It could be in my thoughts do I leave (some less experienced players) out but how do these young boys progress? They have to feel it, they have to live it and they have to survive it and come through it.

"My belief is they all will. If they don't, they have to learn from that experience.

"Likewise, he is not about to abandon the playing principles that have served his side so well over the course of the season, despite the inevitable clamour for a rethink when things take a turn for the worse.

"I'm not going to take a wrecking ball to the overall shape of the team because that's got us to over 80 points (83), more than two points per game," he says. "It'd be quite difficult for us to massively change our philosophy and all the work we've put in in pre-season and right the way through.

"Tactically there might be a few tweaks. Selection is obviously key but I'm not going to take a wrecking ball to it. I still believe massively in this group of players.

"Confidence is a massive thing and pressure is a privilege. That's an excuse, pressure. It's nonsense. We should be embracing that."

The difficulty with turning to two-time FA Cup winner Holding or Wales international Moore is their lack of match-fitness. Holding, on loan from Crystal Palace, has started one senior game since September 2023. Injuries and the form of Tyrese Campbell in particular mean the last of Moore's 16 starts for the club was on New Year's Day.

"It's a difficult one for Rob because he's come and we've won games," comments Wilder. "He’s not had a lot of football, he's had one start against Bristol City so it's been hard for him to get up to speed.

"But the team was doing well up until the Oxford game and I think it would be quite difficult to start him. Possibly if I'd thrown him in at Plymouth it would be: ‘Why's he started and what are you throwing him in for?’ That’s part of the trials and tribulations of being a manager, but Rob’s knocking on the door.

"Kieffer's come back from a hernia injury and he’s knocking on the door as well, but the contribution of the subs has not been up to where it should be as well.

"Should we leave Tyrese out who's been our top scorer and who’s done ever so well? Only a week ago we were talking about him and Rhian (Brewster) being really good, and other players at the top of the pitch.

"There are loads of decisions to be made and everyone has to be ready."

The form of experienced captain Jack Robinson has wavered lately.

"Jack's disappointed with his performances, as we are as a team,” says Wilder. “He understands he's a leader and he needs to be better, just as me and the coaching staff need to be. But he's been outstanding for us so far this season.

"Do one or two games warrant him coming out of the side? There's always that question.

"When the pressure games come up you want your leaders out there, players who have been down the stretch like Robbo has and achieved success.”