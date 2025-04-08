Sheffield United v Millwall: Phil Jagielka on importance of Chris Wilder's support acts

Sheffield United legend Phil Jagielka believes Chris Wilder’s coaches have an important role in helping him find the right mental balance as he searches for a response to Saturday’s defeat at Oxford United.

The 1-0 loss drew criticism from Wilder, and a 45-minute inquest at Shirecliffe the next morning.

But on Monday he also defended the character of his squad, calling those away fans who booed the team at full-time “an absolute disgrace".

Tuesday’s visit by Millwall offers the chance for a quick response.

Although the Blades lost leadership of the Championship at the weekend they are a point ahead of Leeds United and one behind Burnley, with six games to play.

Wilder has been promoted with Alfreton Town, Oxford, Northampton Town and twice at Sheffield United.

"I know how intense he can be but he's probably matured a little bit since the last promotion campaign," said Jagielka, who played Premier League football under Wilder in his second spell at Bramall Lane.

"But he'll be as excited as anyone, he knows what it means to the club.

IN THE RUNNING: Phil Jagielka running the Sheffield United to Sheffield Wednesday leg of the Sky Bet EFL Every Minute Matters Relay

"He'll be trying to balance between being super-excited and composed because the last thing you want to do is show any nerves.

"You do look at the table a little bit more now but he's got some good options and the squad's looking fit and healthy.

"You will lose games, this division's not easy by any stretch, but it's how you respond. Chris has said he's been really proud of his team and how they've dealt with bad performances or bad results.

"Chris knows what the Championship is about, he's been there and bought the T-shirt. Hopefully he gets the job done and this club is back where it belongs."

DOUBLE ACT: Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder and his assistant Alan Knill

Alan Knill was Wilder's assistant at Northampton and Sheffield United (as well as Middlesbrough and Watford), with Matt Prestridge also on the staff for his two Bramall Lane promotions. Matt Duke, a promotion-winner as a Bradford City player, and Jack Lester – who went up playing for Grimsby Town and Chesterfield – were on Paul Heckingbottom's staff when the Blades last won promotion in 2023.

Their knowledge not only of going up but of Wilder will be invaluable, according to former England and Everton centre-back Jagielka.

"Experience doesn't count for everything, but it counts for a lot," he said. "There will players in the squad who have been around for the last promotion and the coaching staff will be fully aware of what it takes.

"They will be fully aware of how Chris feels and how to calm him down or hype him up.

CHARITY EFFORT: Club legend Phil Jagielka at Bramall Lane with the team representing Sheffield United in the Every Minutes Matters Relay

"I'm very comfortable with everyone knowing their role in the next month of the season."

Wilder, who has no fresh injuries from Saturday, went through the Oxford game with his squad on Sunday after discussing with his coaches whether to brush over it.

“There's no getting away from it when it's on that big screen and highlighting what we didn't do well," he said. "I asked the coaches if we would show it if it had happened in August or September and they said that we would, so I said: ‘What's the difference?’

“Players have to be mentally strong enough to own it, and it was a painful 45-minute watch.”

He has no qualms about the attitude of his squad, which is why he was so angered by the abuse they got at the weekend.

FINISH: Sheffield United legend Phil Jagielka completes his leg of the Every Minute Matters Relay

“I understand negativity off the back of a bad performance, and it was. But there’s a line.

"If it was happening every other week or was the group I inherited last year who turned it in and were miles off it, then I'd get it.

“But not this group. Don't do it to them, don't do it to me."

Jagielka was speaking before running from Bramall Lane to Hillsborough as part of a relay between the Football League’s 72 grounds to promote Every Second Matters, which encourages supporters to learn CPR.

"You can't help but notice over the last five or 10 years a lot of games being stopped," said Jagielka.

"I got the opportunity from my favourite ground in Sheffield to my least favourite ground in Sheffield and I thought 'Why not?'

"The campaign itself is fantastic. It's a rare campaign in that they're not asking you to pledge any money, just a bit of time to educate yourself.

"It's a scary thought if someone next to you collapses during a game but if you do the little survey and you are confident enough, you can save someone's life.

"To take a 15-minute course online with the British Heart Foundation, it's well worth it."

When the Football League joined Sky Bet and the British Heart Foundation to launch the campaign last year they set a target of 270,000 fans learning CPR by May 2025. After hitting that with almost two months to go, they set a new mark of 360,000 by the time of May’s play-offs, which the Blades will hope to avoid.