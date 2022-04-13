Sheffield United's Chris Basham back in training as end of injury problems in sight

Chris Basham is back in training for Sheffield United and pushing to be involved in the Championship run-in, but Billy Sharp will not play at home to Reading on Good Friday.

By Stuart Rayner
Wednesday, 13th April 2022, 2:42 pm
Updated Wednesday, 13th April 2022, 2:42 pm
FIT AGAIN: Sheffield United centre-back Chris Basham is back in training

Basham has been missing since mid-February with a knee injury.

"Billy it's just that last little bit. There's a bit of tendon involved in the injury and it's just making sure that's okay. He won't be available for Friday's game

"Cardiff probably is realistic but he's back when his body tells him he's back."

With Filip Uremovic making a quick impression as a right-sided centre-back, it is far from guaranteed Basham will come straight back into the side.

"I hope to get to that point (of having decisions to make) very soon," said Heckingbottom. "Bash has been out for a while and we'll see how he reacts to today. He was involved very little in the unopposed stuff on Monday. Today he's done a lot more which is good but it's still nowhere near a game.

"Day by day he'll be getting back to where he wants to be. I can't wait for that."

