Squad 'strength' delights Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder - but return of senior duo will be timely

NOT so long back, Sheffield United's perceived inadequacies in terms of squad strength was viewed as a potential Achilles heel by many observers.

It is a measure of the Blades' progress so far this season that the depth issue has been put back in its box, so to speak.

And it is also testament to the way in which Chris Wilder has displayed canniness in blooding several of his young players at the right moments and his management of that side so far in 2024-25 has been pretty exemplary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the temptation might have perhaps been to let one or two continue their education out on loan, the decision of the Blades chief to resist that urge has been justified.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder. Picture: Andrew Yates / Sportimage.

Wilder, speaking ahead of the Portsmouth trip, said; “It’s a decision regarding every one of them, whether it’s Femi (Seriki) or Sydie Peck or Louie Marsh.

"There’s always a reason behind them staying or going, so we have to look after ourselves, first and foremost in making sure we are right and at our strongest.

"We did with all those players and (with) Brooksy (Andre Brooks) coming in and playing in the position he has played.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That’s been excellent for us and for us to work with him in the position and the impact when he came on last Saturday was great and Femi as well. There’s always a decision and reason behind everything we do."

Meanwhile, two senior players who have been making strides this week towards a first-team return are Jack Robinson and Tom Davies, with the pair likely to hand United a selection boost some time next month, all being well.

Even accounting for the squad contributions from a number of his emerging players, Wilder admits that having the duo back in the fray will be timely.

He said: “That’s good for us. I have talked a lot about the strength of the squad and it’s a tight group. So we have to make sure from a conditioning and load point of view that we give the players the right amount and top-ups.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The likes of Jack and Tom coming back in will boost the group. Not just from a playing point of view, but an experience and attitude point of view. They are two boys who have played in the Premier League.