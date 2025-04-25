The increasingly predictable swapping of teams between the Premier League and Championship creates expectations, but Stoke City have unwittingly put into perspective what Leeds United and Burnley have achieved this season, and Sheffield United still hope to.

The financial gulf between the divisions and the parachute payments to stop the sort of meltdowns Leeds and Bradford City had when dropping out of the top flight at the turn of the century has put a trampoline under the relegation trapdoor.

Two seasons running, all three newly-promoted teams have dropped back into the Championship at the first attempt. Last year, two of the three relegated teams – Leicester City and Southampton – rebounded instantly, and even after missing automatic promotion on Monday, Sheffield United hope to repeat that this year. The other promoted team, Leeds, have a parachute after being the one to miss out in 2024.

So there is no doubt the Blades, Burnley and Leeds have had it easier this year, but ridiculous to say they have had it easy.

Luton Town came down with the Clarets and Blades, and with two games to go sit in the Championship relegation zone, in danger of following Sunderland and Wolverhampton Wanderers as teams to go from the Premier League to League One in two years.

Relegated teams can find themselves on a downward spiral.

That always looked unlikely for the Blades this season – it looked unlikely for Luton, too, mind – but the malaise Stoke are trapped in did not.

The 2011 FA Cup runners-up, who played in the next season's Europa League, were relegated in 2017-18 despite technical director Mark Cartwright – sacked by Huddersfield Town over Easter – assembling the Premier League squad with the most Champions League winners.

STAR NAMES: Marko Arnautovic (left), Xherdan Shaqiri (centre) and Bojan Krkic (right) all won the European Cup before playing for Stoke City in the last decade (Image: Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Although those really big names jumped ship, plenty of quality remained, yet Stoke have not finished higher than 14th in the Championship since, and still need victory at home to the Blades on Friday to guarantee second-tier safety for next season.

Watching the Blades in August's final pre-season friendly at Huddersfield, it was no great stretch of the imagination to think they could go down that path. It is why they should not be too downcast at coming third in the three-horse title race.

"I don't think anyone should treat it as a given, promotion, for any team," says Wilder.

"Leeds United at the start of the season would be odds-on favourites – the size of the club, budget, wage bill, history, players they've got, manager's experience – but they didn't win it in March, they've not won it by 20 points, it's not like a Birmingham City situation in League One where they've just absolutely steamrollered (everyone).

TRAVAILS: Luton Town could be relegated again this season (Image: Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

"When even internally supporters think this is just an easy achievement to go straight back up – there's your answer (from Stoke) in a nutshell of how difficult it is.

"If it was easy, United would have been into League One (in 2011) and straight back out again.

"When people think we drop out of the Premier League, we'll be straight back up and, 'Dear me, everyone's let each other down (by not winning automatic promotion this season)', I'm not so sure.

"Stoke City would love the opportunity of challenging the top two right the way through the season, the opportunity of getting 90 points and the opportunity of getting out of the division through the play-offs.

PERSPECTIVE: Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder (Image: Andrew Yates / Sportimage)

"Add on what went off last year (at Bramall Lane) – the culture change, the real low of the season below and you can slide. We haven't slid, we've been competitive.

"I know where I'm at it, 100 per cent, with it and I know where the majority of our super-loyal fans are and I understand it.

"There's more examples of other clubs who have found it a struggle but we're fighting we're punching and we back ourselves."

He is understanding, too, of Leeds’ celebrations on Monday.

Patrick Bamford led derogatory chants about Wilder but rang him on Wednesday to apologise. Wilder could hardly not accept it, having been guilty of similar behaviour in the past, after pipping Leeds to promotion in 2019 and even this season after both Steel City derbies.

"I'm a big boy," he says. "You give it out locally, you take it locally as I've always done. I had a conversation with Pat and I've no issue at all with it.

"I'm not sure about the words by a fellow pro but I appreciate and respected him giving me a call and we had 20 minutes.

"I spoke to Daniel (Farke, Leeds manager) as well and had a half-hour chat with him. He's a top guy."

But now the winner in Wilder has to focus on winning the play-offs, and seeing out the final two games of the regular Championship season is the best way to achieve that.

