Watford 1 Sheffield United 0 - player ratings

Although chances were sparse for the Hornets and referee Josh Smith played an unwitting part in Joao Pedro's goal, Watford were worthy winners.
Wes Foderingham - for all that Watford were much the more potent attack, he had little to do. What there was, he did well 7
John Egan - largely his usual solid self, although the home fans were enraged he did not pick up an early second-half booking 7
Rhys Norrington-Davies - out of position at centre-back but it did not show 6
George Baldock - involved in the counter-attack which created Daniel Jebbison's best chance 6
Sander Berge - showed his quality in midfield 7
Oliver Norwood - sacrificed in the second half 6
John Fleck - scuffed his shot after being distracted by the referee in what turned out to be the start of the only goal 6
Enda Stevens - well beaten by Ismaila Sarr early on but did not let it affect him 6
Iliman Ndiaye - looked lively and fit, and showed a good understanding with Jebbison 8
Daniel Jebbison- made decent use of a rare start, forcing the best save of the game from Daniel Bachmann 8
Substitutes:
Max Lowe (for Stevens, 55) - struggled as Stevens's injury replacement 5
Ben Osborn (for Clark, 69) - came on at right wing-back 6
Reda Khadra (for Norwood, 69) - started at centre-forward but quickly moved deeper 6
Rhian Brewster (for Jebbison, 78) - no chances fell to him 6
Billy Sharp (for Ndiaye, 78) - another with no opportunity to make an impact N/A
Not used: Amissah, Gordon.