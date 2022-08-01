Watford 1 Sheffield United 0 - player ratings

Although chances were sparse for the Hornets and referee Josh Smith played an unwitting part in Joao Pedro's goal, Watford were worthy winners.

Wes Foderingham - for all that Watford were much the more potent attack, he had little to do. What there was, he did well 7

UNFORTUNATE MOMENT: Sheffield United midfielder John Fleck

John Egan - largely his usual solid self, although the home fans were enraged he did not pick up an early second-half booking 7

Rhys Norrington-Davies - out of position at centre-back but it did not show 6

George Baldock - involved in the counter-attack which created Daniel Jebbison's best chance 6

Sander Berge - showed his quality in midfield 7

Oliver Norwood - sacrificed in the second half 6

John Fleck - scuffed his shot after being distracted by the referee in what turned out to be the start of the only goal 6

Enda Stevens - well beaten by Ismaila Sarr early on but did not let it affect him 6

Iliman Ndiaye - looked lively and fit, and showed a good understanding with Jebbison 8

Daniel Jebbison- made decent use of a rare start, forcing the best save of the game from Daniel Bachmann 8

Substitutes:

Max Lowe (for Stevens, 55) - struggled as Stevens's injury replacement 5

Ben Osborn (for Clark, 69) - came on at right wing-back 6

Reda Khadra (for Norwood, 69) - started at centre-forward but quickly moved deeper 6

Rhian Brewster (for Jebbison, 78) - no chances fell to him 6

Billy Sharp (for Ndiaye, 78) - another with no opportunity to make an impact N/A