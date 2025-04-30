Sheffield United midfielder Gustavo Hamer has dismissed the idea he could have joined Leeds United in the last summer transfer window.

Leeds were strongly linked with the 27-year-old following Sheffield United’s relegation to the Premier League last year.

Speaking to The Square Ball last year, he said: “The only way to provoke the conversation was to make an offer. We made an offer which we think was at a fair level.

Gustavo Hamer has been a key figure for Sheffield United this season. | Alex Livesey/Getty Images

“They came back, very clearly, and said he was not for sale in this window to anybody, and he certainly wouldn’t be on sale to Leeds United, and there was certainly no price that could pull him away.

“Once you get that kind of feedback and you believe in that kind of feedback, you have to move on. Very simply, Gustavo Hamer wasn’t available for Leeds United in this window.”

Sheffield United have benefited greatly from their retention of Hamer, with the combative midfielder having enjoyed a strong season at Bramall Lane.

He has scooped the Championship’s Player of the Season award and more recently, was named Sheffield United’s Player of the Season by our sister outlet The Star.

Sheffield United's Gustavo Hamer is among the most revered players in the EFL. | Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Speaking at the ceremony during which he was handed the latter award, Hamer said: “I knew how the club was, I knew how the fans were, and I really enjoyed the six months I had with the manager in the Premier League.

“We had words just in pre-season, and we looked ourselves in the eyes and we said we can do this this season.

“Of course, there were some sounds, but that was, I think, more to make some chaos in the media personally.

“So we looked at each other, we shook hands, and we said let's do it this season, and if there was anything I needed from my manager throughout the season. I think that brought us there for all with the confidence that the gaffer gives out to us.”

Sheffield United missed out on automatic promotion to the Premier League, with Leeds United and Burnley securing their places in the top two.