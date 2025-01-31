Sheffield United have no intention of selling Louie Marsh amid Premier League interest, according to a report.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 21-year-old is highly-regarded by the Blades, who have an exciting crop of prospects at their disposal.

He has featured for the club in cup competitions this season, although is yet to be afforded an outing in the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to The Boot Room, there is plenty of Premier League interest in the former Doncaster Rovers loanee.

Louie Marsh is among Sheffield United's most exciting prospects. | Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

Everton, Crystal Palace, Southampton and Brentford are all thought to be admirers of the forward, who has been capped by England at youth level.

However, it has been claimed Sheffield United have no intention of allowing one of their most prized young assets to depart.

The club are instead said to be more likely to loan Marsh out to League One, with a clutch of clubs thought to be on his trail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Louie Marsh has not made a league appearance for Sheffield United this season. | Alex Livesey/Getty Images

His only loan spell away from Bramall Lane, at Doncaster, was disrupted by injury and cut short.