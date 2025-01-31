Sheffield United's stance on 21-year-old prodigy as Everton and Crystal Palace named 'admirers'
The 21-year-old is highly-regarded by the Blades, who have an exciting crop of prospects at their disposal.
He has featured for the club in cup competitions this season, although is yet to be afforded an outing in the Championship.
According to The Boot Room, there is plenty of Premier League interest in the former Doncaster Rovers loanee.
Everton, Crystal Palace, Southampton and Brentford are all thought to be admirers of the forward, who has been capped by England at youth level.
However, it has been claimed Sheffield United have no intention of allowing one of their most prized young assets to depart.
The club are instead said to be more likely to loan Marsh out to League One, with a clutch of clubs thought to be on his trail.
His only loan spell away from Bramall Lane, at Doncaster, was disrupted by injury and cut short.
He has four senior appearances for Sheffield United to his name and scored his first goal for the club against Wrexham in August.
