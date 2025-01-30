Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley are among the clubs featured in our latest transfer news round-up.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The window will slam shut on Monday (February 3), meaning the coming days are likely to be hectic.

Here are the latest transfer headlines on Thursday, January 30, 2025.

Leeds United face competition for forward

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds United have been linked with Southampton forward Cameron Archer - but reportedly face competition from Sunderland.

The 23-year-old, formerly of Sheffield United, has been a bit-part player for the Saints of late as they look to stave off relegation from the Premier League.

Southampton's Cameron Archer is reportedly of interest to Leeds United and Sunderland. | Carl Recine/Getty Images

Sheffield Wednesday’s interest in midfielder intensifies

Sheffield Wednesday’s interest in Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Stuart Armstrong has intensified, according to a report.

The 32-year-old worked with Owls boss Danny Rohl at Southampton and is believed to be a player Wednesday want to sign before the deadline.

Barnsley recruit Premier League goalkeeper

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barnsley have ended their search for a goalkeeper with the loan capture of Aston Villa’s Joe Gauci. A senior Australia international, the 24-year-old will see out the rest of the season at Oakwell.

He said: "It's fantastic, something I'm really excited for, a brilliant opportunity for myself to come and get some experience in English football, and as well be here to help the club gain promotion and get back in the Championship."

Middlesbrough’s stance on ex-Leeds United midfielder

Former Leeds United midfielder Glen Kamara faces an uncertain future at Rennes, but does not appear Middlesbrough-bound.

Reports have suggested the club cannot compete with the financial power of Saudi Pro League side Al-Shabab, who are believed to have entered talks over the Finland international.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glen Kamara made 42 appearances for Leeds United. | George Wood/Getty Images

Hull City step away from deal

Hull City have reportedly stepped away from a deal to sign Charlie Taylor on loan from Southampton.

It is believed to have become apparent a move was unlikely, despite the Tigers and Saints agreeing a deal for the Leeds United academy graduate.

Targett not a target for Leeds United

Contradictory reports have emerged regarding Newcastle United defender Matt Targett. It has been suggested he is being eyed by Leeds United, but The Yorkshire Post understands he is not set for a move to Elland Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad