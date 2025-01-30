Leeds United face battle, Sheffield Wednesday step up interest and Barnsley recruit - transfer latest
The window will slam shut on Monday (February 3), meaning the coming days are likely to be hectic.
Here are the latest transfer headlines on Thursday, January 30, 2025.
Leeds United face competition for forward
Leeds United have been linked with Southampton forward Cameron Archer - but reportedly face competition from Sunderland.
The 23-year-old, formerly of Sheffield United, has been a bit-part player for the Saints of late as they look to stave off relegation from the Premier League.
Sheffield Wednesday’s interest in midfielder intensifies
Sheffield Wednesday’s interest in Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Stuart Armstrong has intensified, according to a report.
The 32-year-old worked with Owls boss Danny Rohl at Southampton and is believed to be a player Wednesday want to sign before the deadline.
Barnsley recruit Premier League goalkeeper
Barnsley have ended their search for a goalkeeper with the loan capture of Aston Villa’s Joe Gauci. A senior Australia international, the 24-year-old will see out the rest of the season at Oakwell.
He said: "It's fantastic, something I'm really excited for, a brilliant opportunity for myself to come and get some experience in English football, and as well be here to help the club gain promotion and get back in the Championship."
Middlesbrough’s stance on ex-Leeds United midfielder
Former Leeds United midfielder Glen Kamara faces an uncertain future at Rennes, but does not appear Middlesbrough-bound.
Reports have suggested the club cannot compete with the financial power of Saudi Pro League side Al-Shabab, who are believed to have entered talks over the Finland international.
The 29-year-old has been linked with Sunderland and Burnley, as well as Boro.
Hull City step away from deal
Hull City have reportedly stepped away from a deal to sign Charlie Taylor on loan from Southampton.
It is believed to have become apparent a move was unlikely, despite the Tigers and Saints agreeing a deal for the Leeds United academy graduate.
Targett not a target for Leeds United
Contradictory reports have emerged regarding Newcastle United defender Matt Targett. It has been suggested he is being eyed by Leeds United, but The Yorkshire Post understands he is not set for a move to Elland Road.
The former Aston Villa and Southampton left-back has made just one Premier League appearance this season.
