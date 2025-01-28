Leeds United have reportedly enquired about the availability of Newcastle United defender Matt Targett.

The 29-year-old has spent the vast majority of his career in the Premier League, representing Southampton, Aston Villa and Newcastle in England’s top tier.

However, he has found himself on the fringes at St James’ Park this term and been afforded just two senior outings.

According to The Athletic, Leeds have enquired about the availability of the former England under-21 international.

Matt Targett has made just two senior appearances for Newcastle United this season. | Michael Regan/Getty Images

It has been a quiet month on the transfer front at Elland Road, with the loan departures of Charlie Crew and Joe Gelhardt the only moves of note.

Whites boss Daniel Farke has insisted the club will be reactive in the window, and the club are yet to dip into the market.

Targett is a left-back by trade, a position held by Junior Firpo in the Leeds side in recent years.

Leeds United's Junior Firpo is out of contract at the end of the season. | Matt McNulty/Getty Images

However, Sam Byram has been deputising there while the former Barcelona man has been out injured.

Firpo is out of contract at the end of the season, therefore there is an element of uncertainty regarding the club’s left-back department.