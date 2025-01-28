Newcastle United receive Leeds United 'enquiry' regarding former Aston Villa defender
The 29-year-old has spent the vast majority of his career in the Premier League, representing Southampton, Aston Villa and Newcastle in England’s top tier.
However, he has found himself on the fringes at St James’ Park this term and been afforded just two senior outings.
According to The Athletic, Leeds have enquired about the availability of the former England under-21 international.
It has been a quiet month on the transfer front at Elland Road, with the loan departures of Charlie Crew and Joe Gelhardt the only moves of note.
Whites boss Daniel Farke has insisted the club will be reactive in the window, and the club are yet to dip into the market.
Targett is a left-back by trade, a position held by Junior Firpo in the Leeds side in recent years.
However, Sam Byram has been deputising there while the former Barcelona man has been out injured.
Firpo is out of contract at the end of the season, therefore there is an element of uncertainty regarding the club’s left-back department.
Newcastle are thought to be open to bids for Targett, with Lewis Hall now established as the first-choice left-back under Eddie Howe.
