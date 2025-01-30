Hull City transfer update emerges after 'bid accepted' for ex-Leeds United and Bradford City defender
Reports last week suggested the Tigers had struck an agreement with the Saints, with a temporary move to the MKM Stadium mooted.
The ball was said to be in Taylor’s court but according to Hull Live, a switch now appears unlikely. The 31-year-old is said to have wanted time to consider his options, with Watford reportedly being one.
With days having passed by, Hull are now thought to have walked away with a move not likely to materialise.
Hull have been busy in the transfer market this month, reshaping the squad in the image of new head coach Ruben Selles.
A total of six signings have been made by the club, with Matt Crooks, Joe Gelhardt and Louie Barry among them.
Taylor would be yet another coup for the club, although they are believed to have other left-back targets.
Among those to have been linked with the Tigers is Millwall’s Murray Wallace, formerly of Huddersfield Town.
A product of Leeds United’s academy, Taylor made 104 appearances at first-team level after ascending the Elland Road youth ranks.
He left under a cloud in 2017, stepping up to the Premier League with Burnley. After registering over 200 appearances for the Clarets, Taylor departed for Southampton in the summer of 2024.
The Saints have endured a dismal campaign, finding the step up to the Premier League incredibly difficult.
Taylor has been afforded just two league starts, his last coming in September.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.