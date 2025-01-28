Hull City owner issues update on pursuit of Leeds United and Sheffield United-linked attacker
It has been a busy month for the Tigers, who have worked tirelessly to give head coach Ruben Selles the resources he needs to turn their season around.
Barry looks set to be the next addition to the Hull ranks, with recent reports having indicated he was set for a medical.
Speaking on Sky Sports News, Ilicali said: "It is very close. He’s going to be with us in training tomorrow. I can say that the deal is done."
Villa recalled Barry from an explosive loan spell at Stockport County at the beginning of the month, sparking a surge of interest in securing his services.
Hull faced plenty of competition in Yorkshire, with Leeds United, Sheffield United, Middlesbrough and Sheffield Wednesday all thought to be keen.
There was also talk of interest from the likes of Derby County and Millwall, while Celtic were reportedly eyeing a permanent swoop.
However, it appears Hull are on the verge of unveiling the former England youth international as their latest recruit.
Speaking about Barry last week, Villa boss Unai Emery said: “We are very happy with Barry but we have one plan with him and that is to extend his contract and continue his process as a player, and to go on on loan, get experience and confidence.
“How we are working with him now and last year is the right way for him.”
