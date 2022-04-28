Nicholls has 18 clean sheets in 42 games and has conceded 40 goals this campaign with two fixtures remaining for him to remain top of the goalkeeping standings.

Foderingham has a remarkable 17 clean sheets in 30 games and has conceded a goal on average every 123 minutes compared to Nicholls who has let in a goal every 95 minutes.

Nicholls was recently named in the Championship team of the season as both men eye the individual prize alongside their club's push for promotion.

Huddersfield will hope Nicholls can continue his fine form between the posts as they look to end the season with two wins that will put pressure on the the sides above them - as six points could prove enough for the Terriers to snatch an automatic promotion place.

The Blades have two games remaining in which to secure a top-six spot as Foderingham - who only made the number one spot his own in November - puts his focus into team and not individual prizes.

"I will happily take conceding in every game and us getting into the Premier League over me winning the golden glove," he said.

"If it happens, it happens but I am definitely more focused on trying to get promotion."

SOLID: Sheffield United goalkeeper Wes Foderingham. Picture: PA Wire.

Bournemouth's Mark Travers is also in the running to win the goalkeeping award having kept 17 clean sheets in 42 fixtures.