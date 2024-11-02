A second-half Sheffield Wednesday implosion allowed Watford to run riot at Hillsborough and leave with a 6-2 victory.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It proved to be a classic example of a game of two halves, as the Owls undid their first-half work with a remarkable collapse.

Ryan Porteous’ opener had been cancelled out by Michael Smith and Wednesday were applauded off as they headed for the tunnel at half-time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the break, however, the Owls were devoid of cohesion and the floodgates opened. Vakoun Bayo scored four and Tom Ince got in on the act as Watford punished Wednesday’s sloppiness.

Control was assumed by the hosts early on in the first half, as the Owls sought to unnerve Watford’s backline with deliveries into the box.

Marvin Johnson floated a teasing cross to the back post, finding Dominic Iorfa at the end of his box-crashing run. The defender had momentum but could not direct his header on target.

The next opportunity fell to Iorfa’s centre-back partner Di’Shon Bernard, who glanced wide after getting on the end of a Liam Palmer free-kick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Watford started to emerge from their shells, seemingly buoyed by Wednesday’s early incisions into their box. A deflection looped a seemingly innocuous pass over the Owls defence but Iorfa was alert to recover and wrestle possession from Bayo.

Bayo was then teed up by Pierre Dwomoh, who created an opening with some deft footwork outside the Owls box. Watford’s frontman, however, failed to work James Beadle.

Barry Bannan was at his scheming best in the early stages, at the heart of what Wednesday were doing well. He orchestrated a slick passing move that led to a chance for Josh Windass, who blasted wildly off target under pressure from defenders.

As the first-half progressed, the rate of opportunities slowed as the game descended into a niggly, stop-start affair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both sides expressed frustration towards referee Sam Allison, although protests soon gave way to celebration for the visitors. Porteous, just four minutes after going into the book, was was found by a Kwadwo Baah cut-back and steered home.

Watford’s lead was short-lived, as Smith levelled proceedings just six minutes later. He did not make particularly convincing contact with Johnson’s cross but it was enough to catch Hornets stopper Daniel Bachmann off-guard.

Sheffield Wednesday imploded against Watford. | Steve Ellis

The first-half came to an end with the hosts in the driving seat, enjoying a newfound spring in their step after being sucked into a tussle for a spell.

Bannan saw a shot whistle past the post with Bachmann at full stretch, while Windass was denied at close-range after a neat exchange with Smith.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Watford emerged from the second-half with a new sense of urgency, advancing with purpose as Wednesday had done before the break.

The away lead was soon restored, when a Bernard handball gave Tom Ince the chance to step up and dispatch from the penalty spot.

Wednesday’s cages appeared rattled in the aftermath, as their passing became frantic and careless, rather than clever and calculated as it had previously been.

Their plight was soon worsened, as an Iorfa foul gave Watford a second chance to convert from 12 yards. It was Bayo who stepped up for the second and he made no mistake in steering past Beadle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As Watford’s confidence grew, Wednesday’s nosedived and the floodgates well and truly opened. Bayo grabbed his second of the afternoon to extend the lead, nodding in after a cross was hung up to the back post.

Wednesday looked to rally but had lost the sharpness they had impressed with before the interval. There was a brief flicker of hope provided by Pol Valentin, who stepped off the bench and pulled one back with a neat finish.

The deficit was reduced for just two minutes, as Bayo broke away and completed his hat-trick with a chipped finish.