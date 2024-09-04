Sheffield Wednesday and Birmingham City-linked man 'set' for Tottenham Hotspur exit despite window closure
The 20-year-old is well thought of at Tottenham and impressed in two loan spells away from the club last season. He first linked up with Port Vale, switching to Plymouth Argyle midway through the campaign.
During the summer window, Wednesday were reported to be considering a move for the England youth international. Later on in the window, reports suggested he was edging close to a move to Birmingham.
A proposed move to the Midlands reportedly collapsed, leaving Devine without a loan club when the transfer deadline arrived. However, Football London have claimed he is due to fly to Belgium as he looks to seal a loan switch to Westerlo.
The Belgian transfer window does not close until September 6, enabling clubs in the Belgian Pro League to sign players when English clubs no longer can. If a deal is completed, Devine would be making his first move outside of his native England.
An attack-minded midfielder, Devine spent time in the youth systems of Liverpool and Wigan Athletic before joining Tottenham. He featured regularly for Spurs in pre-season and was on the bench for their recent defeat to Newcastle United.
