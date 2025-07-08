Sheffield Wednesday and Hull City's woes should be a wake-up call but EFL cannot answer it alone – Stuart Rayner

This summer Yorkshire has felt how dependent Championship clubs are on their owners. As Sheffield Wednesday and Hull City have been reminded, it is no way to run a business – not even one as unusual as a football club.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has to change, but it needs a power higher than the Football League (EFL) to do it.

Until then, clubs will remain at the mercy of owners who usually have their club's best interests at heart, and usually have pockets deep enough to keep them ticking over. "Usually" is no business model at all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last weekend the Tigers joined the Owls under a transfer embargo. They quickly left it – settling a £1m debt to Aston Villa – but as things stand they too cannot pay a transfer or loan fee for a player until 2027. The Owls remain under three embargoes, and their restrictions could be extended if they do not pay July's wages in full and on time, as they are quickly making a habit of.

IN THE DOCK: Sheffield Wednesday owner/chairman Dejphon Chansiri has personally been charged by the Football League over wages not paid in full and on time (Image: Steve Ellis)

The rights and wrongs of Hull's situation are being argued as they claim a "misunderstanding" caused them not to pay Villa the Louie Barry loan fee they thought was covered by a "credit note" for Jaden Philogene's move the other way in 2024. They hope to reduce the timeframe of restrictions on appeal.

Having only escaped relegation on the last day of last season, they cannot toddle along with the same squad – even if Liam Millar, Mohammed Beloumi and Eliot Matazo make full recoveries from anterior cruciate ligament injuries – and satisfy the ambitious, impatient, trigger-happy man propping them up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That includes persuading the EFL to wave through the signings of £3m Gustavo Puerta and £400,000 Reda Laalaoui announced but not registered before the punishment.

SUGAR DADDY: Owner Acun Ilicali bankrolls Hull City (Image: Tony Johnson)

But neither club is functioning properly when they are dependent on owner handouts to pay the bills. Dejphon Chansiri and Acun Ilicali blamed "cashflow" issues across their other business for failing to pay players when expected last spring.

Hull's most recent published accounts pre-date the big sales of Philogene and Jacob Greaves, but showed they were losing around £500,000 a week. Spending has been turned down, but certainly not off.

Ilicali told a recent fans’ Q&A the Tigers have "no financial problems" because he is happy footing the bill. Paying wages even just a few days late in the build-up to May's relegation decider at Portsmouth, the Barry episode, and fee restrictions suggest otherwise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And what if the Turkish media mogul, until recently a Fenerbahce vice-president, loses interest or runs out of money? One or both have happened to Chansiri.

STICKING POINT: Hull City claim a "misunderstanding" led to them not paying Louie Barry's £1m loan fee to Aston Villa (Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

The issues at Hillsborough and the MKM are the fault of Chansiri and Ilicali, which is why their clubs – and Wednesday's owner – have been sanctioned by the League.

But there but for the grace of God goes an entire division.

Last month, Deloitte's Annual Review of Football Finance reported that in 2023-24, for a second season running, every Championship club lost money.

Operating losses grew by 25 per cent to £411m – even with the wage-to-revenue ratio improving so a mere £892m of £958m brought in went straight back out in wages, and even with a £419m transfer profit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 24 clubs were reckoned to have a combined debt of £1.5bn.

Half had a total of £554m injected by their owners, 70 per cent of it to Leeds United, Middlesbrough and Birmingham City.

Those figures are now a year out of date, and the make-up of the division has changed. But nothing will have altered that dramatically.

These are common problems across a sport which makes so much money it can offer £1bn in prize money at FIFA's Club World Cup, yet hemorrhages it left, right and centre. Few basketcases are as big as England's second tier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If its clubs voted for it – good luck with that – the EFL could limit Championship sides to spending what they have. But whilst the likes of Sheffield United receive tens of millions of pounds of Premier League cash in parachute payments it would hurt competitiveness even more. The shock promoted sides like Leeds feel stepping up to the top-flight would be greater still.

This can only be solved by action across the English game to bring the second tier closer financially to the Premier League without leaving the rest further behind. That goes against the whole point of the Premier League, so it falls to English football's regulator to make decisions in football’s best interests.

Ideally in such a joined-up world, FIFA would too. Instead they throw obscene amounts of money at some of the world's richest clubs to bribe them to join their vanity project.

The fate of a 158-year-old community institution in the hands of an unpredictable businessman whose finances are shrouded in secrecy, and making fans of a 121-year-old slip of a club twitchy.