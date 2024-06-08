Sheffield Wednesday are among the clubs featured in the latest transfer news round-up.

The summer transfer window does not officially open until June 14, but deals are still being done and the rumour mill is turning. Here are the latest transfer headlines on Saturday, June 8.

Sheffield Wednesday face competition for Leeds United winger

Out-of-contract Leeds United winger Ian Poveda is reportedly a wanted man. The 24-year-old ended the 2023/24 season on loan at Sheffield Wednesday, becoming a hit with the Hillsborough faithful.

Ian Poveda impressed on loan at Sheffield Wednesday. Image: David Rogers/Getty Images

Sheffield Wednesday are said to be keen on bringing him back to S6, although reportedly have competition. West Bromwich Albion, Luton Town and Cardiff City have all been credited with interest in the Colombia international.

New home for winger after Huddersfield Town exit

League Two outfit Gillingham have secured the signature of winger Aaron Rowe. He had been released by Huddersfield Town after slipping down the pecking order at the John Smith’s Stadium.

After putting pen to paper, he said: "I am buzzing, when I heard of the interest I was really excited. It's always good to have new challenges in your career. I am a tricky winger and I like to take on players. I like to take a lot of risks, I want to bring goals and assists."

Former Middlesbrough man joins Stoke City

Former Middlesbrough and York City defender Ben Gibson has joined Championship side Stoke City. A product of the Middlesbrough academy, Gibson was once a mainstay of the defence at the Riverside.

He left Norwich City at the end of the 2023/24 season and has now linked up with the Potters for the 2024/25 campaign. He said: “Stoke City is a fantastic club, with lots of history, huge stature and I am looking forward to getting to work. I have played here, the atmosphere is fantastic and the fanbase speaks for itself.”

