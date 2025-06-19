17 free agents Sheffield Wednesday could target including ex-Huddersfield Town, Leeds United and Arsenal men

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Published 19th Jun 2025, 13:50 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2025, 13:57 BST

Sheffield Wednesday will most likely dip into the free agent market over the course of the next three transfer windows.

Due to the non-payment of players, the crisis-stricken Owls have been placed under a registration embargo.

Wednesday can only have a squad of 23 ‘permitted players’ and can only recruit until they hit that number - providing no fees are spent.

Once all players are paid in full, the embargo will be lifted. However, Wednesday have also been slapped with a three-window transfer fee restriction.

As a result, the Championship club cannot spent any money on signings until January 2027, regardless of whether they are permanent or loan deals.

A statement issued by the EFL read: “The EFL can confirm that Sheffield Wednesday Football Club is now subject to a three-window fee restriction after exceeding 30 days of late payments between 1 July 2024 and 30 June 2025.

“In accordance with EFL regulations, the restriction will cover the entirety of this summer’s window and two full windows thereafter (winter 2026 and summer 2026).

“The club has notified the EFL of its intention to appeal this decision and this will be heard in due course.

“Separately, on 3 June 2025, the EFL issued charges against the club and owner Mr Dejphon Chansiri in respect of non-payment of player wages in March 2025 and May 2025.

“This matter is being considered by an independent disciplinary commission, and because of the ongoing proceedings, the league is unable to comment further at this time.”

The free agent market will undoubtedly be scoured by Wednesday, with vast swathes of the regular market now closed off to them.

Here are 17 unattached players the club could target.

The experienced left-back, who is formerly of Huddersfield Town, has left Nottingham Forest.

1. Harry Toffolo

The former England youth international, who can operate at centre-back or left-back, has left Aston Villa after an injury-plagued spell in the Midlands.

2. Kortney Hause

Two months after making his Premier League debut for Arsenal, the 22-year-old forward is available as a free agent.

3. Nathan Butler-Oyedeji

The midfielder is out of contract at Brentford, although is continuing his rehabilitation from injury with the Bees.

4. Josh Dasilva

