Due to the non-payment of players, the crisis-stricken Owls have been placed under a registration embargo.

Wednesday can only have a squad of 23 ‘permitted players’ and can only recruit until they hit that number - providing no fees are spent.

Once all players are paid in full, the embargo will be lifted. However, Wednesday have also been slapped with a three-window transfer fee restriction.

As a result, the Championship club cannot spent any money on signings until January 2027, regardless of whether they are permanent or loan deals.

A statement issued by the EFL read: “The EFL can confirm that Sheffield Wednesday Football Club is now subject to a three-window fee restriction after exceeding 30 days of late payments between 1 July 2024 and 30 June 2025.

“In accordance with EFL regulations, the restriction will cover the entirety of this summer’s window and two full windows thereafter (winter 2026 and summer 2026).

“The club has notified the EFL of its intention to appeal this decision and this will be heard in due course.

“Separately, on 3 June 2025, the EFL issued charges against the club and owner Mr Dejphon Chansiri in respect of non-payment of player wages in March 2025 and May 2025.

“This matter is being considered by an independent disciplinary commission, and because of the ongoing proceedings, the league is unable to comment further at this time.”

The free agent market will undoubtedly be scoured by Wednesday, with vast swathes of the regular market now closed off to them.

Here are 17 unattached players the club could target.

