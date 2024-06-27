Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly in the race to sign out-of-contract Manchester United forward Charlie McNeill.

The 20-year-old was prolific for the Red Devils at youth level, having been prised from bitter rivals Manchester City in 2020. Although his exploits hit headlines, they were not enough to force a first-team breakthrough at Old Trafford.

Loan spells at Newport County and Stevenage did not prove particularly productive and at the end of last season, it was confirmed McNeill would be seeking pastures new.

According to The Championship Chat Podcast, ran by reporters from the Manchester Evening News and Lancashire Telegraph, Wednesday are firmly in the race to land McNeill as a free agent.

Although he has not yet made his mark in the EFL, McNeill could prove a shrewd addition for a club capable of unlocking his potential. A move to S6, therefore, may prove appealing with the highly-rated Danny Rohl at the helm at Hillsborough.

Rohl has proven himself able to develop and improve players, demonstrated by Wednesday’s impressive resurgence and consequent survival in the Championship.