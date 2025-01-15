Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly interested in Aberdeen defender Jack MacKenzie.

A left-back by trade, the 24-year-old is out of contract at the end of the current campaign. He is a product of Aberdeen’s youth system and has made 115 appearances for the club at first-team level.

Earlier on in the season, Wednesday’s Steel City rivals Sheffield United were credited with interested in the defender.

Stoke City and Preston North End were also linked with MacKenzie, who was called up to the Scotland national team in October.

Speaking in November, he said: “To be honest, there is not too much to report at the moment because I have been trying my best to focus on the football.

“We’ve had a lot of massive games and the Scotland call-up as well. It has all been going on. It is something I will need to think about shortly.

“I don’t have any update at the minute. I absolutely love it here. It is where I have been since I was a boy. It is where my family are and where I have grown up. I do love the club. I have really enjoyed it here and I am still enjoying it.”