Sheffield Wednesday 'interested' in former Cardiff City star amid Ike Ugbo 'fears'

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 22nd Jun 2024, 12:17 BST
Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly interested in former Cardiff City star Sory Kaba - amid fears a deal for Ike Ugbo may not be possible.

Ugbo joined the Owls on loan from Troyes in January and quickly endeared himself to the Hillsborough faithful. He proved to be the focal point Wednesday had been crying out for and scored seven goals in 19 appearances.

Wednesday’s Championship status was confirmed on the final day of the campaign and there was immediate clamour from fans for Ugbo to be brought back to South Yorkshire.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, according to reporter Darren Witcoop, there are fears they could be priced out of a swoop for the Canada international. Contingency plans are often in place for cases like this and Wednesday are said to have interest in another former Bluebird in Kaba.

Sory Kaba enjoyed a successful loan spell at Cardiff City in 2023. Image: Dan Istitene/Getty ImagesSory Kaba enjoyed a successful loan spell at Cardiff City in 2023. Image: Dan Istitene/Getty Images
Sory Kaba enjoyed a successful loan spell at Cardiff City in 2023. Image: Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Sign up to our new Sports Editor’s TeamTalk newsletter available this week

The 28-year-old enjoyed a successful loan spell at Cardiff in the 2022/23 season but a permanent move did not materialise. He joined Spanish outfit Las Palmas last year but is reportedly free to leave the club.

A number of Championship clubs are said to have shown interest, with Wednesday among them. The Owls have taken a markedly different approach to this summer window, looking to wrap up deals early on.

They have already recruited experienced goalkeeper Ben Hamer, as well as defensive duo Max Lowe and Yan Valery.

Related topics:Cardiff City

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.