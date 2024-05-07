The tricky winger joined the Owls on loan in February and has flourished under the tutelage of Danny Rohl. Despite ending the season out injured, he played a key role in keeping the club in the Championship.

He is out of contract at Leeds this summer and does not appear to have a future at Elland Road. Before being allowed to move to Hillsborough, he had been afforded just a handful of outings under Daniel Farke.

According to The Star, Wednesday want to bring Poveda back to S6 for the 2024/25 campaign. He is reportedly seen as a key target by Rohl, although the Owls could face competition for this services.

Ian Poveda has impressed on loan at Sheffield Wednesday. Image: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Birmingham City were linked with Poveda in the winter window but it was Wednesday who pushed a deal through in the dying embers of deadline day. The move was initially expected to be a permanent one before it became apparent the winger would be moving on loan.

At 24, Poveda has plenty more to offer despite enduring a frustrating period in his career. Prior to his arrival in South Yorkshire, he had slipped down the pecking order at Leeds and then had loan spells at Blackburn Rovers and Blackpool.

He had been brought back into the fold by Farke but was not used regularly, facing stiff competition on the flanks from the likes of Crysencio Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto.