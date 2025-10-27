Sheffield Wednesday, Derby County and Watford-linked John Textor makes '£400m-plus bid' for Wolves

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 27th Oct 2025, 11:08 GMT
Sheffield Wednesday-linked businessman John Textor has reportedly made an offer for Premier League strugglers Wolverhampton Wanderers.

With the Owls now officially in administration, the desire for new ownership has been strengthened.

There was a blend of emotions over the weekend, as fans celebrated Dejphon Chansiri’s weakened grip while having concerns over administration.

Textor, who previously held a stake in Crystal Palace, is among the businessmen to have been mooted as a potential saviour.

John Textor has shown an interest in crisis-stricken Sheffield Wednesday.placeholder image
John Textor has shown an interest in crisis-stricken Sheffield Wednesday. | Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

John Textor’s interest in Sheffield Wednesday

Earlier this month, he told The Added Time podcast: “It's just really complicated. Wednesday is one of the clubs that we're looking at.

“It's not that I wouldn't love to come in tomorrow, but they're in a very difficult situation. There's a lot to figure out with the owner. There is a lot to figure out with the league itself and there's not a lot of time to figure it out.”

Wolves bid

According to The Athletic, the American has tabled an offer of $200m in cash and $350m in shares to Wolves owners Fosun Group.

However, a sale is not thought to be likely with Fosun reportedly not holding an interest in shares in Textor’s portfolio of clubs. Wolves’ owners are also thought to be looking at the sale of a minority stake, rather than a majority one.

Sheffield Wednesday celebrated the removal of owner Dejphon Chansiri over the weekend.placeholder image
Sheffield Wednesday celebrated the removal of owner Dejphon Chansiri over the weekend. | Cameron Smith/Getty Images

The report does suggest Textor has been looking at Wednesday as a potential investment option, as well as Derby County, Watford, Queens Park Rangers and Charlton Athletic.

It now remains to be seen whether Textor will make a return to English football and add to a portfolio of clubs already containing Lyon, Botafogo and RWDM Brussels.

As it stands, Textor is facing issues concerning his portfolio. The report outlines his bid for Wolves was lodged in the same week a court in Brazil ruled actions he took to ring-fence Botafogo from turmoil at Lyon had to be reversed.

Earlier this month, the UK commercial court ruled he had a case to answer in a $97m (£72m) claim from an investor in his multi-club group.

