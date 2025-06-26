There is not technically a vacancy at Hillsborough, although it has been widely believed for a long time that Danny Rohl’s days are numbered.

The 35-year-old has clearly outlined his desire to leave S6, with off-field turbulence having plagued his tenure.

Wednesday have had issues paying players and staff of late, causing pressure to grow on owner Dejphon Chansiri.

The under-fire chairman has issued a statement taking “full responsibility” for the club’s issues and reiterating his willingness to sell to the right party.

He said: “I take full responsibility for being unable to fulfil my current obligations, but a further obligation I have is to ensure that if the club is sold, it is sold to the right people with the right credentials who can sustain Sheffield Wednesday and take the club forward.

“I understand our fans are not happy and wish for me to sell, which some have said when contacting me direct. All I ask is please do not believe everything you read in the media or on social media. I repeat that I am willing to sell but the deal must be correct on all fronts – it is not just about the price.

“I have been seriously engaging in looking for investment from new parties, and continue to do so to quickly remedy this situation.”

Reports have suggested discussions with Rohl regarding his status as manager have now been opened. It is hoped a conclusion can be reached, with a compromise potentially required in order to facilitate an exit.

There is plenty of uncertainty surrounding Wednesday and amid the chaos, they appear likely to need a new manager sooner rather than later.

Here is an early look at the BetVictor favourites to replace Rohl at the Hillsborough helm.