Sheffield Wednesday on verge of appointing ex-Southampton coach Danny Rohl as new manager
The German coach has been linked with the Owls vacancy for some time now and an appointment now appears imminent.
If a deal is finalised, he will become Wednesday’s second manager of the season following the sacking of Xisco Munoz.
The Yorkshire Post understands there has been a lot of activity at Hillsborough in anticipation of Rohl’s arrival, meanwhile The Star understand the Owls are set to recruit Rohl.
At 34, Rohl would be taking on his first role as a senior manager.
He does, however, boast an impressive coaching CV and has worked for the likes of Bayern Munich and the German national team.
Rohl also has experience of English football having assisted Ralph Hasenhuttl with managerial duties at Southampton.
Wednesday currently sit rock bottom of the Championship, having lost eight of their opening 11 league games.