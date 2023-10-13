Sheffield Wednesday are understood to be closing in on the appointment of Danny Rohl as their new manager.

The German coach has been linked with the Owls vacancy for some time now and an appointment now appears imminent.

If a deal is finalised, he will become Wednesday’s second manager of the season following the sacking of Xisco Munoz.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Yorkshire Post understands there has been a lot of activity at Hillsborough in anticipation of Rohl’s arrival, meanwhile The Star understand the Owls are set to recruit Rohl.

Danny Rohl boasts an impressive coaching CV. Image: INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images

At 34, Rohl would be taking on his first role as a senior manager.

He does, however, boast an impressive coaching CV and has worked for the likes of Bayern Munich and the German national team.

Rohl also has experience of English football having assisted Ralph Hasenhuttl with managerial duties at Southampton.