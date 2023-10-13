All Sections
Sheffield Wednesday on verge of appointing ex-Southampton coach Danny Rohl as new manager

Sheffield Wednesday are understood to be closing in on the appointment of Danny Rohl as their new manager.
Published 13th Oct 2023, 09:34 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 09:34 BST

The German coach has been linked with the Owls vacancy for some time now and an appointment now appears imminent.

If a deal is finalised, he will become Wednesday’s second manager of the season following the sacking of Xisco Munoz.

The Yorkshire Post understands there has been a lot of activity at Hillsborough in anticipation of Rohl’s arrival, meanwhile The Star understand the Owls are set to recruit Rohl.

Danny Rohl boasts an impressive coaching CV. Image: INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images
At 34, Rohl would be taking on his first role as a senior manager.

He does, however, boast an impressive coaching CV and has worked for the likes of Bayern Munich and the German national team.

Rohl also has experience of English football having assisted Ralph Hasenhuttl with managerial duties at Southampton.

Wednesday currently sit rock bottom of the Championship, having lost eight of their opening 11 league games.

