The Owls secured promotion back to the Championship with a 1-0 win over Barnsley at Wembley Stadium. The victory will be celebrated on the streets of Sheffield, with a parade scheduled to begin at 5:30pm on Wednesday, May 31.

An open-top bus will leave Devonshire Green at 5:30pm to arrive at Sheffield Town Hall at around 6pm. The route will be closed to traffic and the bus will travel at walking pace to give players and fans the opportunity to celebrate together. Outside Sheffield Town Hall, there will be a traffic-free fan zone.

The Wednesday party will attend a civic reception at the Town Hall, following in the footsteps of their bitter rivals Sheffield United following their promotion to the Premier League.

The Owls secured promotion back to the Championship with a 1-0 win over Barnsley at Wembley Stadium. Image: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Sheffield’s Lord Mayor Colin Ross said: “Congratulations to Sheffield Wednesday on their promotion to the Championship. A fantastic achievement for the Owls and one I am sure Wednesday fans will be keen to celebrate. The victory parade will be a brilliant opportunity to come together and celebrate another football victory for the city.