Sheffield Wednesday refuse to train possibility mooted as clarity provided over Birmingham City fixture
Another month is coming to an end and Owls players and staff have again been told to expect delays with their wage payments.
It marks a continuation of chaos at S6, where Dejphon Chansiri is still the owner despite intense protests and backlash from across the world of football.
Hope has been in short supply for the Hillsborough faithful of late, but the spirited nature of displays put on by Henrik Pedersen’s side have provided some.
However, it appears the latest development in the turbulence could prompt Wednesday players to refuse to train.
Action considered in Sheffield Wednesday ranks
Sky Sports reporter Rob Dorsett has suggested some are mulling over the action, although are expected to play against Birmingham City tonight (September 30).
Posting on social media platform X, Dorsett said: “SWFC players and staff went unpaid again this month.
“Payments were due on Friday, but they were told wages would be delayed until Monday - no payments arrived yesterday either. Players will play match v BCFC tonight, but some are considering refusing to train later this week.”
Sheffield Wednesday in chaos
Wednesday have been showered with EFL embargoes, although efforts from supporters to oust Chansiri are yet to yield the desires result.
A points deduction hardly seems unlikely for Wednesday, who are already in the relegation zone having managed to make just two loan signings in the summer.
To make matters worse, the Owls lost a host of senior players who opted to walk away from the chaos following the end of the 2024/25 season.
Even if only some players refused to train, it would make the mammoth task faced by Pedersen even more daunting. It could also force the Dane to usher in more young players in order to fill his team.