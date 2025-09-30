Sheffield Wednesday are making a swift return to Championship action with a visit to Birmingham City.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Off-field turbulence continues to plague the Owls, but Henrik Pedersen’s men are winning plenty of plaudits with their gutsy displays.

Wednesday picked up a hard-fought point against Queens Park Rangers at the weekend, a week after defeating Portsmouth 2-0 at Fratton Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cruelly, Wednesday’s players and staff are again expected to be made to wait for their full wages as a new month arrives.

The situation at Hillsborough is desperately sad, but on-pitch performances are providing glimmers of light in the dark.

Birmingham City are due to host Sheffield Wednesday for a midweek clash. | Morgan Harlow/Getty Images

Pedersen said: "I can feel that the boys start to have a belief. They have had it, I think, a longer time than the results [have shown]. We could see the belief, the trust.

"But to get the point [against QPR] also helps the confidence. We are growing step by step. Although we have to put it all out to deserve points, on Saturday we deserved a minimum one point for sure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Now we can try again to make a really good performance and see how far we can go with this. QPR won their last three games and we could compete with them.

"Birmingham have a fantastic squad, a very strong team, and to go to Birmingham on a Tuesday evening is going to be a tough evening. But we will do all we can to compete again."

Sheffield Wednesday have performed admirably despite off-field chaos. | Tony King/Getty Images

Here are the key TV and streaming details as Wednesday prepare to do battle with Birmingham.

When is Birmingham City v Sheffield Wednesday?

Kick-off is scheduled for 7:45pm tonight (Tuesday, September 30).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Is Birmingham City v Sheffield Wednesday on TV?

Yes - fans not planning a trip to the Midlands can watch the action from the comfort of their own homes. While the fixture will not feature on the main Sky Sports channels, it can be selected as an alternate broadcast via Sky Sports+.

How can I stream Birmingham City v Sheffield Wednesday?