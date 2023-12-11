The 18-year-old has broken into the first-team this season, having proved himself to be prolific at various youth levels. He made his league debut for the Owls against Millwall last month and has featured in every Championship fixture since.

He scored his first senior goal in the recent 3-1 win over Blackburn Rovers and his progress has been rewarded with fresh terms. The length of his new contract has not been disclosed.

A section of Sheffield Wednesday’s statement read: “Owls striker Bailey Cadamarteri has signed a new contract with Sheffield Wednesday. The talented teen has risen to the fore this season and now shown his commitment to Wednesday by signing a fresh deal at Hillsborough.”

Sheffield Wednesday have handed a new deal to Bailey Cadamarteri. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

Owls boss Danny Rohl is an admirer of the teenager, who is the son of former Sheffield United and Huddersfield Town forward Danny.

Speaking after the win over Blackburn, Rohl said: “I'm convinced about him. It was the reason why I took him immediately when I saw him. I see special things from him.”