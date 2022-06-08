Cadamarteri, who had one year left on his Owls scholarship contract, has impressed coming through the age groups with the Owls, establishing himself with the under-18s and training with the under-23s and first-team.

West Ham and Brentford are reportedly keeping tabs on the 17-year-old, who has been at Hillsborough since he was eight.

On his contract, he said: “I’m absolutely buzzing.

Bailey Cadamarteri. Picture courtesy of Sheffield Wednesday FC.

"It’s all you think about as a young kid, signing your first contract to be a professional footballer.

"It’s a big milestone in my career and my family are proud.

“I joined Wednesday at under-9s, it’s a bumpy road and a lot of hard work goes into it, but I’m glad I can be at this point signing my first contract.

“Last season was a big one for me personally, scoring goals in the league and in the Youth Cup, the highlight being the Southampton game where the scenes were immense.

“The guys in the academy like Steven Haslam and Andy Holdsworth have been key to my progression this year, they’ve done a lot of work with me personally to help me get to this level and push me into the 18s and 23s, because they know I can handle it.