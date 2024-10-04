Sheffield Wednesday reunion in League One as former Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa man completes move
Onomah spent the 2018/19 season on loan at Hillsborough from Tottenham Hotspur, signing during Bruce’s S6 tenure.
He had previously worked under him at Aston Villa, during his first loan away from Tottenham. In recent years, neither of the pair’s careers have gone to plan.
After being axed by West Bromwich Albion, Bruce had a lengthy spell away from the dugout before securing a return with Blackpool last month.
Onomah, meanwhile, left Preston North End last year but did not manage to find a club for the 2023/24 season.
He has now been handed a short-term deal by Blackpool, who will have Onomah’s services until January.
The former England youth international said: “It’s been a long journey after training with the lads over recent weeks, but it’s been great to be in and around football again.
“This is a great bunch of lads and I’ve been involved in promotion-winning sides before, so I’m hoping to bring that experience here. I’ve worked with the gaffer before and have a good relationship with him, so I’m happy to be here and to start playing.”
Blackpool sit sixth in the League One table, having won four, drawn three and lost two across their opening nine games.
