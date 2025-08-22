Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United promotion-winner Gary Madine has abruptly retired from playing.

A familiar face in South Yorkshire, Madine helped fire Wednesday to promotion from League One in 2012.

Seven years later, he was part of the Sheffield United squad that reached the Premier League in 2019.

Madine linked up with sixth-tier Spennymoor Town less than a month ago, adding experience with the hope it would fuel a National League North promotion push.

However, the 34-year-old has now announced his retirement after an incredibly brief stint with the Moors.

Gary Madine scored 28 goals in 113 appearances for Sheffield Wednesday. | Tony Marshall/Getty Images

Gary Madine issues statement

He said: “I would like to thank the Spennymoor fans, my teammates and everyone involved at the club for making me feel so welcome.

“Unfortunately, I’ve realised that I no longer have that fire in my belly that has helped my have the career I have had, and I don’t feel it’s right to collect a wage from such good people when I know my heart isn’t 100 per cent in it.

“I wish everyone at Spennymoor all the success in the world and hope they go on to have a really enjoyable season.”

Moors boss Graeme Lee, formerly of Wednesday himself, added: “Gary leaves with our best wishes for the future.

“We’re sorry it’s not worked out for him the way we had hoped but we wish him well in his retirement and congratulate him on a fantastic career.”

Gary Madine was part of the Sheffield United squad promoted from the Championship in 2019. | George Wood/Getty Images

Gary Madine’s career

A well-travelled frontman, Madine has been something of a promotion expert throughout his career in the game.

He has been involved in successful campaigns with Carlisle United, Bolton Wanderers, Cardiff City and Blackpool, as well as the Owls and the Blades.