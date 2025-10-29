Rangers are reportedly looking to swoop for Sheffield Wednesday forward Bailey Cadamarteri.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 20-year-old was blooded into the Wednesday senior side during the reign of Danny Rohl, who recently took the reins at Ibrox.

His senior Owls appearances tally now stands at 39 and he has featured regularly this term after a season on loan at Lincoln City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, it appears Wednesday could soon have their resolve tested.

Danny Rohl is now in charge of Rangers following his Sheffield Wednesday departure. | Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Danny Rohl eyes Bailey Cadamarteri reunion

According to SportsBoom, Rohl is eyeing up a reunion with the Jamaica international. He is said to have instructed the Rangers hierarchy to piece together a proposed deal that could tempt the Owls into a sale.

Wednesday will not want to lose a player with such a high ceiling, but their current financial woes could potentially make exits necessary.

The prospect of challenging for trophies north of the border, meanwhile, could prove attractive to Cadamarteri.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His younger brother, Caelan-Kole, has already been lured away from S6. He has been snapped up by Manchester City and has hit the ground running in the Premier League club’s academy.

Bailey Cadamarteri has scored six goals in 39 appearances for Sheffield Wednesday. | Jess Hornby/Getty Image

Sheffield Wednesday latest

Wednesday have been placed into administration and in many respects, are in a state of flux. Dejphon Chansiri no longer has his hand on the wheel as owner, but uncertainty lingers.

There is believed to have been early declarations of interest in buying the club, with US-based businessman John McEvoy among those to have been linked.

The longer Wednesday are in limbo, the greater risk there is of players being prised from their grasp. If the club can get on a more stable financial footing, they could potentially fend off the sharks that circle for coveted assets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club’s plight was recently addressed by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who paid tribute to the players, fans and staff associated with Wednesday.

He said: “I also want to pay tribute to the staff, the fans and the players at Sheffield Wednesday at this difficult time.