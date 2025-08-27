Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly interested in signing Wrexham forward Ollie Palmer.

The 33-year-old has carved his name into the Red Dragons history books, starring in the club’s remarkable rise from the National League to the Championship.

He has struck 44 goals in 150 appearances for Wrexham, establishing himself as a firm favourite among fans, but is yet to appear in the second tier this term.

Palmer’s only minutes this season have come in the Carabao Cup, although he did manage to bag a brace against Hull City.

Wrexham's Ollie Palmer has been linked with Sheffield Wednesday. | Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Sheffield Wednesday linked with Ollie Palmer

However, his time in Phil Parkinson’s squad could soon be up. According to Football League World, a clutch of clubs are on the trail of the seasoned frontman.

Crisis-stricken Wednesday are said to be among them, although would not be able to pay a fee under the terms of their transfer embargo.

The Owls would have to hope a loan deal could be reached, or that Palmer’s Wrexham contract is terminated.

Their current state of financial turbulence could also prove a hindrance, potentially giving rivals advantage in the race for his signature.

Bristol Rovers are thought to be keen on snapping up the forward, as are Crawley Town, Cambridge United and Salford City.

Ollie Palmer has been a key figure in Wrexham's rise through the pyramid. | Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

Ollie Palmer as a potential Owls addition

Palmer would not be a particularly glamorous addition to the Wednesday ranks, but would add some much-needed experience to Henrik Pedersen’s squad.

Standing at 6ft 5ins, he would also give the Owls some physicality in their frontline. While most of his career goals have been scored at a lower level, he is also a player who knows where the net is.

Wednesday have been able to make just one senior signing this summer, recruiting goalkeeper Ethan Horvath on loan from Cardiff City.