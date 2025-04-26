Some players will grace the Hillsborough pitch in Sheffield Wednesday colours for the last time when Portsmouth visit S6.

The final home game of a season is typically an opportunity to bid farewell to those set to move on in the summer.

For example, Jamie Vardy will get an emotional swansong in Leicester City’s final home fixture of the current campaign after his imminent exit was announced.

Wednesday do not tend to operate in such a fashion and as a result, a raft of players could potentially be saying goodbye against Portsmouth.

Danny Rohl's Sheffield Wednesday are set to host Portsmouth. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

There is every chance some could stay for years to come, of course, yet an air of uncertainty hangs over the fixture.

Manager Danny Rohl, who could be saying goodbye to Hillsborough himself, said: "I am just part of the club. I think the club has some ways, some structures, how they handle things, especially the contract situations in the past. We have to accept this sometimes.”

Talismanic attacker Josh Windass is among those out of contract this summer and comments made by his dad, Hull City legend Dean, have only intensified speculation regarding his future.

Rohl said: “I think the situation is that there is not a final decision up until now.

"I think it should be dealt with after the season, to sit together at a table and look at what is possible and what is not possible, what it means for both sides.

"I think it is always important you have both sides in the same direction. Josh has done a fantastic job since I’ve arrived here, scored a lot of goals.

"He developed himself in the direction he can play minutes and minutes, this season he has been nearly without injury, it has been a fantastic season so far.”

Amid the uncertainty, there are 90 minutes of football to be played against a side not yet out of the woods in the Championship relegation battle.

Rohl said: "We want to win this game, we want to say goodbye after a long, long season, to our fans, with a win. This is what we want to do and for this, we will try everything.

“I must say it [training] was very lively yesterday, today very focused and very sharp in the training session.